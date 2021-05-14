Twitter

New York’s mayor eating burger and fries to promote vaccination is the weirdest push so far

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 14th, 2021

The vaccine rollout in the US hasn’t gone as well as the government and health officials would like, so various incentive schemes have been launched to help the country hit herd immunity.

There are free taxis to vaccine centres, free beers in some areas, and – in New York – a scheme to tempt citizens to get the shot with a reward of burger and fries.

New York’s mayor, Bill de Blasio gave a live demonstration of the burger policy – minus the getting a vaccination bit. Okay, he ate burger and fries, then talked as he ate.

Cover your ears now, if you suffer from misophonia.

It’s like an Eat Out to Help Out scheme that doesn’t raise the R number, but might not be great for the cholesterol.

Here’s what Twitter has been saying about it.

Here’s a thought that might just fly.

Maybe without the chomping noises, though.

READ MORE

‘They stole my idea to do a vaccine’ is the funny sketch Dr Fauci needs to watch right now

Source Bill de Blasio Image Screengrab

More from the Poke