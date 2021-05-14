New York’s mayor eating burger and fries to promote vaccination is the weirdest push so far

Twitter

The vaccine rollout in the US hasn’t gone as well as the government and health officials would like, so various incentive schemes have been launched to help the country hit herd immunity.

There are free taxis to vaccine centres, free beers in some areas, and – in New York – a scheme to tempt citizens to get the shot with a reward of burger and fries.

Brewery's free "vaccine shot and a beer" program is roaring success https://t.co/cg2mhil25Z pic.twitter.com/m5OGFgPgis — The Hill (@thehill) May 12, 2021

New York’s mayor, Bill de Blasio gave a live demonstration of the burger policy – minus the getting a vaccination bit. Okay, he ate burger and fries, then talked as he ate.

Cover your ears now, if you suffer from misophonia.

Want some fries with that vax? Thank you to #NYC’s own @ShakeShack for helping us spread the word: get vaccinated (and lunch) New York City! ➡️ https://t.co/cNSZQW3Wf1

➡️ 1-877-VAX-4NYC pic.twitter.com/MzKMcxFzX4 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 13, 2021

It’s like an Eat Out to Help Out scheme that doesn’t raise the R number, but might not be great for the cholesterol.

Here’s what Twitter has been saying about it.

.@NYCMayor ⁩Bill de Blasio eats Shake Shack during today's press conference to announce free fries with vaccination promotion. pic.twitter.com/ivMFjbvZyk — The Recount (@therecount) May 13, 2021

I cant stop watching this. pic.twitter.com/XxUVHUD2qs — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) May 13, 2021

no one has ever looked so wrong holding something since any of the times i've been asked to hold a human baby https://t.co/2ciLLkfQws — sarah emerson (@SarahNEmerson) May 13, 2021

Yes, let's combine something that embraces staying healthy with some unhealthy eating. — Dancing bunny hugger, loving fresh air 🕷 ⭐ 3.5% (@dancelightning) May 13, 2021

Who among us has not opted for lunch at 10:30AM on a Thursday https://t.co/SzVlt7sKxI — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) May 13, 2021

other countries don't even know what YEAR they'll get the vaccine, but the government gotta do shit like this to convince Americans 😭 https://t.co/8s358Vdlp2 — SOLAECLIPSE®️ (@DrinkSolaPop) May 13, 2021

Here’s a thought that might just fly.

Bill de Blasio needs Ellen’s time slot https://t.co/CNgxVBup2s — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) May 13, 2021

Maybe without the chomping noises, though.

