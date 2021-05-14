You don’t have to be German to appreciate how they feel about US tipping culture
TikTokers Calvin and Habs, actors and WWE commentators Calvin Knie and Tim Haber, are happy to poke fun at their German heritage in their sketches. Like this –
@calvinandhabs
Reply to @randomletterscanformword German Children’s Song ##germans ##bedtime ##childrenssong ##fyp ##comedy
And this –
@calvinandhabs
Reply to @simply.a.thought German Fun ##games ##german ##comedy ##fyp ##childhoodtrauma
But that doesn’t mean they can’t have a friendly pop at the customs of other countries. In their most recent sketch, the US tipping system comes under fire from the viewpoint of a visiting German.
@calvinandhabs
Reply to @nesto20 When Germans Find Out About Tipping in the U.S. ##german ##usa ##comedy ##tipping ##fypシ
TikTok users were just as baffled.
Tim shared it on Twitter.
German discovers 20% tipping. #tips pic.twitter.com/3EevhbZwIB
— Tim Haber (@TimHaber) May 11, 2021
But it really took off when Juul e Laal posted it.
"THEN THE BUSINESS SHOULD NOT EXIST!" pic.twitter.com/De8L9fhViL
— Juul e Laal (@antifatwa) May 12, 2021
Tweeters were on the same page as TikTok users.
This is also how people in the UK feel about the whole weird US tipping system. https://t.co/use8r6nccQ
— John Reppion (@johnreppion) May 13, 2021
American: if you pay them a living wage the costs of business will go through the roof
The rest of the world: u sure about that
— Kludi🔞 COMMISSIONS OPEN (@Das_Kludi) May 13, 2021
OMG I'm sobbing and laughing at the same time. https://t.co/fYJUvSa3Cp
— Laurie Batzel (@lbatc2_lou) May 13, 2021
For balance, here’s how confused an American might be by Germany’s bottle deposit scheme.
@calvinandhabs
Reply to @viyou2 Pfand. ##germany ##fyp ##comedy ##americansabroad ##recycle
Fantastisch.
This hilarious explanation of German humour gets dark really quickly
Source @calvinandhabs
