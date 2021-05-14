Videos

You don’t have to be German to appreciate how they feel about US tipping culture

Poke Staff. Updated May 14th, 2021

TikTokers Calvin and Habs, actors and WWE commentators Calvin Knie and Tim Haber, are happy to poke fun at their German heritage in their sketches. Like this –

@calvinandhabs

Reply to @randomletterscanformword German Children’s Song ##germans ##bedtime ##childrenssong ##fyp ##comedy

♬ original sound – Calvin & Habs

And this –

@calvinandhabs

Reply to @simply.a.thought German Fun ##games ##german ##comedy ##fyp ##childhoodtrauma

♬ original sound – Calvin & Habs

But that doesn’t mean they can’t have a friendly pop at the customs of other countries. In their most recent sketch, the US tipping system comes under fire from the viewpoint of a visiting German.

@calvinandhabs

Reply to @nesto20 When Germans Find Out About Tipping in the U.S. ##german ##usa ##comedy ##tipping ##fypシ

♬ original sound – Calvin & Habs

TikTok users were just as baffled.

Tim shared it on Twitter.

But it really took off when Juul e Laal posted it.

Tweeters were on the same page as TikTok users.

For balance, here’s how confused an American might be by Germany’s bottle deposit scheme.

@calvinandhabs

Reply to @viyou2 Pfand. ##germany ##fyp ##comedy ##americansabroad ##recycle

♬ original sound – Calvin & Habs

Fantastisch.

