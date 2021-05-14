You don’t have to be German to appreciate how they feel about US tipping culture

Videos

TikTokers Calvin and Habs, actors and WWE commentators Calvin Knie and Tim Haber, are happy to poke fun at their German heritage in their sketches. Like this –

And this –

But that doesn’t mean they can’t have a friendly pop at the customs of other countries. In their most recent sketch, the US tipping system comes under fire from the viewpoint of a visiting German.

TikTok users were just as baffled.

Tim shared it on Twitter.

But it really took off when Juul e Laal posted it.

"THEN THE BUSINESS SHOULD NOT EXIST!" pic.twitter.com/De8L9fhViL — Juul e Laal (@antifatwa) May 12, 2021

Tweeters were on the same page as TikTok users.

This is also how people in the UK feel about the whole weird US tipping system. https://t.co/use8r6nccQ — John Reppion (@johnreppion) May 13, 2021

American: if you pay them a living wage the costs of business will go through the roof The rest of the world: u sure about that — Kludi🔞 COMMISSIONS OPEN (@Das_Kludi) May 13, 2021

OMG I'm sobbing and laughing at the same time. https://t.co/fYJUvSa3Cp — Laurie Batzel (@lbatc2_lou) May 13, 2021

For balance, here’s how confused an American might be by Germany’s bottle deposit scheme.

Fantastisch.

