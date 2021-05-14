Dave does its bit to get us talking again as lockdown restrictions ease up

Life

Chances are you’ve been making the most of the easing of lockdown by maybe going to the shops, spending a bit more time with friends or freezing your backside off in a pub garden.

But with this new freedom can also come anxiety.

A poll by TV channel Dave found that 81% of people are feeling socially apprehensive about returning to normal (or something like it).

Among the social situations we are most anxious about are returning to the office, visiting the in-laws and dating in the real world, reports the Dave research.

Dave also asked people what they’ll miss most from lockdown, which included being able to wear what we want, the slower (occasionally entirely stationary) way of life and being able to spend more time as a family unit.

The UKTV channel did their bit to allay our fears by coming up with a whole bunch of conversational cue cards to aid social interactions during Mental Health Awareness Week, which ends on Sunday.

Helpful conversation starters included ‘Did you think of starting a podcast during lockdown?’, ‘How many hashbrowns could you eat in a minute?’ and ‘This bloody weather, eh?’

Comedians from the channel including Darren Harriott, Stevie Martin, Ahir Shah, Ania Magliano and Seann Walsh have also created self-help style videos about returning to normality.

Steve North, UKTV’s genre general manager said: ‘Coming out of lockdown is stressful for the best of us. We’ve been talking into a screen for the better part of a year and many are worried about having to interact in real life.

‘Gone are the days of being able to mute someone on Zoom or blame bad internet when you want to sneak out of an event. Dave is all about bringing people together to have a laugh – and we’re thrilled to be working with CALM to help encourage people to start having real life conversations again following an extraordinary year of lockdown.’

Simon Gunning, the chief executive officer of CALM, said, “There’s no denying lockdown has had an huge impact on our physical and mental wellbeing.

‘In the 365 days following the first lockdown the CALM helpline has answered over 147,000 calls and chats. That is a call for help every 62 seconds, with chats and messages exchanged around topics such as isolation, anxiety, relationship concerns, health worries, financial stress and suicidal thoughts.

‘After being stuck indoors for so long, having the ability to see your mates at the pub, visit our families and get out of the house is great. But understandably for many it might be uncomfortable getting back into the swing of things.

‘We’re all on different timeframes, so it’s important not to expect too much. Humour is a great way to make people feel at ease and we’re delighted to be partnering with Dave to raise awareness, encourage people to talk more, and accept its ok not to be ok.’