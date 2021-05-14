Animals

A cat jumped from the 5th floor of this burning building and landed on its feet, obviously, and the whole internet cheered

John Plunkett. Updated May 14th, 2021

Proof, if any was needed, that cats always land on their feet is this amazing clip of a cat jumping from the fifth floor of this building that’s on fire.

The anticipation makes it even better but if you can’t wait, skip ahead to the 25 second mark.

Don’t tell us you didn’t cheer. Of course you cheered!

Most of all let’s hope that cat’s all okay and being looked after (with lots of treats!)

Source Twitter @CFDMedia H/T Indy100

