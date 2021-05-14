A cat jumped from the 5th floor of this burning building and landed on its feet, obviously, and the whole internet cheered
Proof, if any was needed, that cats always land on their feet is this amazing clip of a cat jumping from the fifth floor of this building that’s on fire.
The anticipation makes it even better but if you can’t wait, skip ahead to the 25 second mark.
Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away! pic.twitter.com/LRBsjMta2Z
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2021
Don’t tell us you didn’t cheer. Of course you cheered!
God that’s so badass https://t.co/1neHQb50zE
— Road Dog Karl (@HammerFist3) May 13, 2021
there goes my hero
watch him as he goes
— mitchroid (@FreudzBoyz) May 13, 2021
I am losing my fucking mind https://t.co/5wLBZskgkZ
— For the love of God, Manutresor! (@ManuclearBomb) May 13, 2021
These are killing meeee 😂😂😂😂 he was ready pic.twitter.com/T0idLM9iBd
— e (@NasheaMiss) May 13, 2021
How are cats real https://t.co/F4glY8Tx7F
— Ketu 🏳️⚧️ @ BLM (@FoxWithGuitar) May 14, 2021
perfect landing 🙂
— cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) May 13, 2021
cant stop watching this https://t.co/iNafr9vfAa
— Gasoline Bagger (@lib_crusher) May 13, 2021
There goes my hero… pic.twitter.com/JoqtA334F1
— DintMentalFloss (@DintMentalFloss) May 13, 2021
he did the evil knievel math to clear the wall too https://t.co/U0ILfTptBX
— raandy (@randygdub) May 13, 2021
Most of all let’s hope that cat’s all okay and being looked after (with lots of treats!)
Source Twitter @CFDMedia H/T Indy100
