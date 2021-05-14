‘Beats putting “Clean Me” on it’
In the first of an occasional series, it’s time for artwork of the week.
‘Beats putting “Clean Me” on it,’said fairbsadasdq312 who shared it on the subReddit ‘next f-ing level’ and they’re not wrong.
Amazing.
‘Ngl I wouldn’t even wash it til the rain takes that masterpiece off.’ AwesomeAech
‘That’s truly masterful art.’ 510CEKON
‘In my country you’ll see drawings of penis or vagina.’ GrandpaBells
Source Reddit u/fairbsadasdq312
