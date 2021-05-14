Pics

‘Beats putting “Clean Me” on it’

Poke Staff. Updated May 14th, 2021

In the first of an occasional series, it’s time for artwork of the week.

‘Beats putting “Clean Me” on it,’said fairbsadasdq312 who shared it on the subReddit ‘next f-ing level’ and they’re not wrong.

Amazing.

‘Ngl I wouldn’t even wash it til the rain takes that masterpiece off.’ AwesomeAech

‘That’s truly masterful art.’ 510CEKON

‘In my country you’ll see drawings of penis or vagina.’ GrandpaBells

READ MORE

‘What’s a totally false myth about your country that’s 100% believed?’ – 27 favourites

Source Reddit u/fairbsadasdq312

More from the Poke