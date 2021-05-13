Animals

This gorilla running into (and immediately out of) the cold water is today’s most relatable thing

Poke Staff. Updated May 13th, 2021

This clip of a gorilla running into (and out of) the water went viral because, well, watch.

Never related more with a gorilla.

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_

