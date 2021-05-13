This gorilla running into (and immediately out of) the cold water is today’s most relatable thing

Animals

This clip of a gorilla running into (and out of) the water went viral because, well, watch.

Gorilla vs cold water.. Gorilla: “Just keep acting cool, nobody’s watching” 😅 pic.twitter.com/1PR9j9Bd4e — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 12, 2021

Never related more with a gorilla.

"Incoming!"

"Oh, I think I left the iron on". — YonnieB_1974 (@YonnieB_1974) May 12, 2021

Love the chest thumps and immediate turn around, but especially the stiff-back strut back to land! 😁😄😅😀🤣 — Linda Russo (@Hannah_Hahn) May 12, 2021

Everyone is brave till the cold water hits your bollocks (well, men anyway) — Bedford_Mag (@labpedro) May 12, 2021

READ MORE

‘What’s the most middle-aged thing you said recently?’ – 27 hilariously tell tale signs

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_