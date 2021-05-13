This gorilla running into (and immediately out of) the cold water is today’s most relatable thing
This clip of a gorilla running into (and out of) the water went viral because, well, watch.
Gorilla vs cold water..
Gorilla: “Just keep acting cool, nobody’s watching” 😅 pic.twitter.com/1PR9j9Bd4e
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 12, 2021
Never related more with a gorilla.
"Incoming!"
"Oh, I think I left the iron on".
— YonnieB_1974 (@YonnieB_1974) May 12, 2021
Love the chest thumps and immediate turn around, but especially the stiff-back strut back to land! 😁😄😅😀🤣
— Linda Russo (@Hannah_Hahn) May 12, 2021
Everyone is brave till the cold water hits your bollocks (well, men anyway)
— Bedford_Mag (@labpedro) May 12, 2021
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_
