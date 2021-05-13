Subway launch pirate radio station with Kurupt FM

Celebrity

Infamous pirate radio station Kurupt FM has today announced a unique takeover of Subway’s in-store radio network next week and will be broadcasting daily from Monday 17 May.

Kurupt FM, the subject of the BAFTA-winning comedy series People Just Do Nothing, gracefully came off the airwaves in 2019 after five hit seasons on the BBC.

However, the sandwich giant has struck a collab with the boys for a Kurupt FM takeover of Subway’s in-store radio network across the UK and Ireland and will release an exclusive online mini-series with fresh episodes dropping throughout next week.

In a video announcing the takeover, Kurupt FM manager and eager entrepreneur Chabuddy G (Asim Chaudhry) talks about the pirate station finally going legit.

“It’s very different doing a set in Subway because normally when we play raves we’re used to the smells of B.O and smoke machines. This one is more like pickles and honey mustard sauce.”

In the video, he reveals that the pirate station is going legit with the exclusive partnership, expanding Kurupt’s audience beyond a few streets in Brentford by broadcasting into 2,200 restaurants across the UK and Ireland for a whole week.

Despite the untimely demise of their iconic pirate radio station, Brentford’s finest garage crew, Kurupt FM, are preparing for a massive 2021, kicking off with the release of their debut original single ‘Summertime’ teaming up with fellow UK heavyweight Craig David.

Alongside the new album, Kurupt FM will be releasing a feature film adaptation in August. ‘People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan’ follows Grindah, Beats, Chabuddy G, Steves and Decoy as they begin their journey to international stardom, after hearing the news that one of their songs has been used on a popular Japanese game show.