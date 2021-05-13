Videos

This mum was cringing into next week over her 6-year-old’s notes for their cleaner

Poke Staff. Updated May 13th, 2021

A TikToker named @movementonyourshoulder – or Mary – has shared a video about an incident with her then six-year-old daughter that had her cringing into next week.

Mary explained what happened.

There are many more. Thanks a lot @ellisleaa .

Let’s take a proper look at that.

After someone jokingly pulled up the little girl for forgetting to add ‘please’, Mary shared another TikTok.

Reply to @akiraxrodriguez Again, this was in 2016, she was 6, we were mortified and discussed why this wasn’t okay. She grew up respectful/empathetic

There was even a thank you note – a conditional one, complete with 6-year-old spelling.

“if you did

thanck you so much

you are so nice

if you did not

so sad now

i have to do all of it”

Not only do we think that’s pretty impressive for a six-year-old, we’d be lying if we said it wasn’t incredibly relatable.

While some TikTok users missed the obvious fact that Mary was clearly mortified and her daughter was only a little girl, a lot really enjoyed the anecdote.

One person had high hopes for Mary’s daughter.

We suspect they’re correct.

Reply to @courtneycounts3 Not sure what face Collins is making at the beginning 💀

