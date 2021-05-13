This mum was cringing into next week over her 6-year-old’s notes for their cleaner
A TikToker named @movementonyourshoulder – or Mary – has shared a video about an incident with her then six-year-old daughter that had her cringing into next week.
Mary explained what happened.
There are many more. Thanks a lot @ellisleaa .
Let’s take a proper look at that.
After someone jokingly pulled up the little girl for forgetting to add ‘please’, Mary shared another TikTok.
Reply to @akiraxrodriguez Again, this was in 2016, she was 6, we were mortified and discussed why this wasn’t okay. She grew up respectful/empathetic
There was even a thank you note – a conditional one, complete with 6-year-old spelling.
“if you did
thanck you so much
you are so nice
if you did not
so sad now
i have to do all of it”
Not only do we think that’s pretty impressive for a six-year-old, we’d be lying if we said it wasn’t incredibly relatable.
While some TikTok users missed the obvious fact that Mary was clearly mortified and her daughter was only a little girl, a lot really enjoyed the anecdote.
One person had high hopes for Mary’s daughter.
We suspect they’re correct.
Reply to @courtneycounts3 Not sure what face Collins is making at the beginning 💀
