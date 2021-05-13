This complete failure of buyer logic is the Facepalm of the Day

Weird World

We’re still scratching our heads at the massive logic fail in this attempt to haggle down the price of a Nintendo Switch.

“Let me have the new thing for almost nothing.”

“No.”

“Take the wrapping off and let me have the new thing for almost nothing, for reasons.”

Although the screenshot ended up in the r/choosingbeggars forum, we think it just beggars belief.

So did these people.

bobafett317 Hey, you know that brand new car on your lot? Why don’t you drive it twice around the block and sell it to me used?

OnYourCarHandle “please devalue your items until they are in my price range, thanks.”

_JustEric_ “Alright. I took the plastic off. That only brought the price down to $299, so I broke the Joy-Cons, scratched the screen, and smeared peanut butter all over it. Still worth $125, though. But maybe I could cut you a deal.”

mateogg When the beggar is so dumb it makes the phone sentient.

MattR0se That’s like, toddler logic.

We’d have loved to see this counter-offer.

michelewistar I’d be happy to do that and sell it to you for $100. Be aware that I will charge a $250 de-plastic-Ing fee.

