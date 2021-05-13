‘Absolutely perfect piece of book spine design’
In the first of an occasional series, it’s time for book spine design of the week and the judges were unanimous.
Whenever this absolutely perfect piece of spine design appears I have to retweet it. pic.twitter.com/HhwZfY4AN6
— Daniel Pietersen (@pietersender) May 11, 2021
And just in case that’s tricky to see in all its glory …
Beautifully done.
Amazed, but very pleased, that so many people enjoy this beautiful collection of books, books which describe the collapse of an increasing corrupt state.#blm #SolidarityWithPalestine #TransRightsAreHumanRights
— Daniel Pietersen (@pietersender) May 11, 2021
animated: pic.twitter.com/kUOjdIROJN
— Mr. Crispy Fried Green Cheese (@extapdancer) May 12, 2021
But it’s not this though.
Bro pic.twitter.com/sWz5UEHjLR
— vaccinated moviegoer (@beers_tweets) May 12, 2021
Source Twitter @pietersender
