‘Absolutely perfect piece of book spine design’

In the first of an occasional series, it’s time for book spine design of the week and the judges were unanimous.

Whenever this absolutely perfect piece of spine design appears I have to retweet it. pic.twitter.com/HhwZfY4AN6 — Daniel Pietersen (@pietersender) May 11, 2021

And just in case that’s tricky to see in all its glory …

Beautifully done.

Amazed, but very pleased, that so many people enjoy this beautiful collection of books, books which describe the collapse of an increasing corrupt state.#blm #SolidarityWithPalestine #TransRightsAreHumanRights — Daniel Pietersen (@pietersender) May 11, 2021

But it’s not this though.

Source Twitter @pietersender