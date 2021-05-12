‘What’s the most middle-aged thing you said recently?’ – 27 hilariously tell tale signs

Life

Getting older is a good thing, don’t get us wrong, but the concept of ‘middle age’ is still a hard one to get around.

More specifically, the idea that ‘middle age’ is now a demographic in which we now might squarely and irrevocably belong.

We only say this after Redditor naxxfish went viral with the following question.

‘Millennials: What was the most middle aged thing you caught youself saying recently?’

And many of the answers were hilarious and relatable in just about equal measure. Here are our favourites.

1.

‘Wanted to buy a snack and then thought, “no, I have food at home”

saugoof

2.

‘I am looking forward to going to bed.’

TwoDaysInOklahoma

3.

‘Why is the music so loud in here?!’

LexiMarthaStewart

4.

‘Quit touching the god damn thermostat, you’re driving the bill up.’

trippedwire

5.

‘That’s a nice box, keep it.’

Lostinmoderation

6.

‘Not something I said but I just stood out on my porch this morning drinking my coffee and someone drove by pretty fast and I thought “that’s way too fast”

TwiggyStarburst

7.

‘You want to go out for dinner? Oh no, I can’t; I have chicken in the fridge that I have to cook before it goes bad.’

MehMeh0003

8.

‘Calling a 21 year-old guy a “kid”.’

Gexmnlin13

9.

‘I slept wrong and haven’t been able to turn my head for three days.’ Dangerous_Effort3355

10.

“Oh no thank, you. I can’t have caffeine this late in the day or I’ll never get to sleep tonight.” My spouse was offering me the last soda from the fridge. It was 1pm.’

FriendlyFishstix

11.

‘Had a riveting conversation with some friends about the best office chairs for lumbar support.

‘ TopMacaroon

12.

‘Scrolling through my Spotify and constantly asking who the hell are these people?’ 426763

13.

‘That classic “dad groan” when standing up.’

bobanders420

14.

‘I saw a few teenagers out in short skirts and light tops and I turned to my partner and said “Jaysus are they not freezing with not a coat between them”. I am old’

happyscatteredreader