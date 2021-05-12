This Twitter spat about pop culture knowledge had the best pay off

Entertainment

We’re grateful to @jasodashbailey for highlighting this Twitter exchange which had the best payoff.

This website makes people so proud of being dumb and incurious pic.twitter.com/rKxO79YXso — Jason Bailey PLUS (@jasondashbailey) May 3, 2021

And here it is in full.

And it’s the bit about Beethoven’s discography which really got people.

i'm sorry but the phrase "beethoven's entire discography" is incredible lol — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) May 3, 2021

Beethoven’s entire discography really slaps though — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) May 3, 2021

Can't wait for Beethoven to drop a new project to increase his amazing discography. — ダニー 🗼 (@shentenza) May 3, 2021

In terms of discographies, Beethoven’s is a true banger. — Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) May 3, 2021

And also this.

"We're not obligated to know about what happened before we were born" is aggressively ignorant. — Brian Drew (@bdrew73) May 3, 2021

Source Twitter @jasodashbailey