Entertainment

This Twitter spat about pop culture knowledge had the best pay off

Poke Staff. Updated May 12th, 2021

We’re grateful to @jasodashbailey for highlighting this Twitter exchange which had the best payoff.

And here it is in full.

And it’s the bit about Beethoven’s discography which really got people.

And also this.

Source Twitter @jasodashbailey

More from the Poke