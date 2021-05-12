Lewis Capaldi’s Brit Awards speech was almost entirely censored – 8 winning reactions

Twitter

Singer Lewis Capaldi appeared at the Brit Awards on Tuesday to present the Album of the Year, which went to Dua Lipa for Future Nostalgia, and he gave the show’s censor a proper workout.

Needless to say – this is NSFW.

If the sound editor doesn’t report a repetitive strain industry after that, they’re a medical marvel.

Viewers loved Lewis’s sassy attitude, and we loved these reactions.

1.

ITV missing an f bomb from Lewis capaldi then 80% of the rest being audio muted is so hilarious — mari ❥ (@violetmari12) May 11, 2021

2.

The bloke on the "audio muted" button as Lewis Capaldi comes on #BRITs #brits2021 pic.twitter.com/SNR6neBaKK — Scott (@scottwilks) May 11, 2021

3.

lewis capaldi coming onto stage to announce the award and swear so much that the entire of his speech is muted is sending me pic.twitter.com/gGqj4Lb5oR — lau (@lauramorrisxk) May 11, 2021

4.

HAHAHA AUDIO MUTED AND LEWIS CAPALDI TRENDING THATS SO FUNNY LMAO #brits2021 pic.twitter.com/XftxIhPrbM — sophie🪐ASHLYN (@RIVERXNOLAN) May 11, 2021

5.

Basically sums up Lewis Capaldi’s speech at the brits pic.twitter.com/XeQIn6FKtR — Molly Dunne (@MollydJohnson) May 11, 2021

6.

lewis capaldi’s ‘HELLO MOTHERFU-*audio muted* IM SO FUC-*audio muted*’ is how the brits is supposed to be — gansey’s mint leaf (@jemmycarstairss) May 11, 2021

7.

I want a relationship as strong as Lewis Capaldi and the Audio Muted card 😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/bibpRxaeBO — ❤ Faye Loves Niall 🤍 (@NaturallNiall) May 11, 2021

8.

Trying to lip read Lewis Capaldi because #brits2021 think they have to mute the audio after 10pm #BRITS pic.twitter.com/46QyZ2ZRTQ — Joe (@joesaunders) May 11, 2021

There’s no need to lipread, however, because Inaraᴺᴴ shared the uncensored version, which is – naturally – even more NSFW than the first one.

Lewis Capaldi at the Brits – Uncensored 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YIJPdodDxu — Inaraᴺᴴ (@inaralovesNiall) May 11, 2021

READ MORE

Lewis Capaldi’s story about being inspired by his gran’s death is funnier than it should be

Source Tim Gatt Image Screengrab