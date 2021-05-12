Twitter

Lewis Capaldi’s Brit Awards speech was almost entirely censored – 8 winning reactions

Poke Staff. Updated May 12th, 2021

Singer Lewis Capaldi appeared at the Brit Awards on Tuesday to present the Album of the Year, which went to Dua Lipa for Future Nostalgia, and he gave the show’s censor a proper workout.

Needless to say – this is NSFW.

If the sound editor doesn’t report a repetitive strain industry after that, they’re a medical marvel.

Viewers loved Lewis’s sassy attitude, and we loved these reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

There’s no need to lipread, however, because Inaraᴺᴴ shared the uncensored version, which is – naturally – even more NSFW than the first one.

