The Queen’s Speech announcement on voter ID did badly in the exit polls

It came as no surprise that the Queen’s Speech at the state opening of parliament trumpeted several items of electoral reform, including a requirement for voters to bring photo ID to polling stations.

Queen’s speech: voters will need photo ID for general elections https://t.co/u1eNApTSBd — The Guardian (@guardian) May 9, 2021

Despite admitting that there had been only six cases of voter fraud at the last election, the government pushed the policy in a succession of media appearances, batting away concerns about the difficulty and expense of obtaining the right kind of ID.

That pin-striped snake Jacob Rees-Mogg explaining how requiring voter ID at polling stations will prevent a problem that hasn't yet arisen made me choke on my lunch. It's a blatant attempt to stop poor people voting, and nothing else. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) May 11, 2021

Keir Starmer’s response to the speech was damning of the intended changes.

Proposed voter ID laws will "make it harder for people to vote" and "disproportionately impact ethnic minorities", says Labour leader Keir Starmer "Labour will have no part in that," he addshttps://t.co/X5rTVSdCP0 pic.twitter.com/zsL5Gd1jyU — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 11, 2021

Many others were on the same page, including these nine tweeters.

1.

More cool policies from a government at war with poor people, people of colour and anyone who has the audacity to be both. https://t.co/23kXXl6E6P — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) May 10, 2021

2.

Starting to think this might not be about protecting democracy pic.twitter.com/JUeXlcGbkg — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 11, 2021

3.

Anyone else a teeny tad concerned about the voter ID..even if you agree with ID Cards ( which I don't) can't they think their money is spent better elsewhere than trying to stop virtually non-existent voter fraud. You know..improving peoples lives maybe? — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) May 11, 2021

4.

Just another day at the office – setting out our plans to suppress voting among those who might vote against us, prevent the judiciary from interfering when we break the law and throw in jail anyone who protests against us.#QueensSpeech — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 11, 2021

5.

Not everyone has passports & driving licences. Passports & driving licences cost money. Thrilled democracy is going to be something you have to pay for. https://t.co/iMMQsF41Hw — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) May 11, 2021

6.

After Matt Hancock says six cases of voter fraud is ‘six too many’, the UK’s 280,000 homeless people ask for a quick word. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 11, 2021

7.

🛂 Passport: £85

🚘 Driving Licence £43

🗳 Democracy: priceless This policy will put up obstacles for poorer voters. It wants in the bin 🗑 https://t.co/ZIHwvooISx — Cat Smith MP 😷💙 (@CatSmithMP) May 10, 2021

8.

You know how in school there was that almost certainly made up story about a lazy kid copying someone's French homework, but being so dumb they also copied the name at the top? That's kinda what the UK government importing the Voter ID fight from America feels like. — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) May 11, 2021

9.

So how many of you are wondering which tory MP has a directorship or shares in a company that makes ID cards??? — Anne Laird (@AnneLai31821380) May 10, 2021

James O’Brien had this stark conclusion.

Surely real democracy is about making it easier for people to cast legal votes? — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 11, 2021

