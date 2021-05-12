News

The Queen’s Speech announcement on voter ID did badly in the exit polls

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 12th, 2021

It came as no surprise that the Queen’s Speech at the state opening of parliament trumpeted several items of electoral reform, including a requirement for voters to bring photo ID to polling stations.

Despite admitting that there had been only six cases of voter fraud at the last election, the government pushed the policy in a succession of media appearances, batting away concerns about the difficulty and expense of obtaining the right kind of ID.

Keir Starmer’s response to the speech was damning of the intended changes.

Many others were on the same page, including these nine tweeters.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

James O’Brien had this stark conclusion.

READ MORE

17 jokes to celebrate being almost at the general election finish line

Source Twitter Image Screengrab, Elliott Stallion on Unsplash

More from the Poke