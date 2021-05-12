Pics

David Hockney’s Tube art hasn’t gone down well with everyone – 13 brutal brush-offs

John Plunkett. Updated May 12th, 2021

Artist David Hockney has, er, re-imagined the Piccadilly Circus Tube sign as part of a series of major new art projects on the London Underground.

Newly re-elected London mayor Sadiq Khan is naturally a big fan of the artist’s work, which he shared on Twitter.

And a close-up look at one of those, just in case it’s tricky to see.

But it’s fair to say not everyone shared the mayor’s enthusiasm. Quite the opposite, in fact. And these takes were particularly memorable.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

In short, this.

And also this.

Let’s hope the next one makes a bigger splash.

READ MORE

‘There are two types of dog’ is 18 seconds very well spent

Source Twitter @MayorofLondon

More from the Poke