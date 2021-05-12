David Hockney’s Tube art hasn’t gone down well with everyone – 13 brutal brush-offs

Pics

Artist David Hockney has, er, re-imagined the Piccadilly Circus Tube sign as part of a series of major new art projects on the London Underground.

Newly re-elected London mayor Sadiq Khan is naturally a big fan of the artist’s work, which he shared on Twitter.

Brilliant work from David Hockney in Piccadilly—the first of a series of major art projects we’ve commissioned as part of our brand new #LetsDoLondon campaign. Lots more to come very soon! #DavidHockney pic.twitter.com/djW8BGSNuu — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) May 11, 2021

And a close-up look at one of those, just in case it’s tricky to see.

But it’s fair to say not everyone shared the mayor’s enthusiasm. Quite the opposite, in fact. And these takes were particularly memorable.

"David we need the artwork for the tube"

"the WHAT?"

"The posters you said you'd make for the TFL"

"Oh fuck"

"David"

"Give me five minutes"

"But"

"FIVE MINUTES I JUST NEED TO FINISH IT" https://t.co/1ac4HpQmj8 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 11, 2021

Art is subjective & beauty is in the eye of the beholder. However, this is completely rubbish. https://t.co/wTUA47tB63 — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 11, 2021

Marketing campaign manager: ‘Hello, Mr Hockney, as part of the Let’s Do London campaign we’d very much like to commissi—‘ David Hockney: ‘Finished.’ https://t.co/KSLzuMPoHh — Lee Madgwick (@LeeMadgwick) May 11, 2021

Right, Hennimore. *This* is the priceless artwork by esteemed artist David Hockney that needs to go up in the Tube stations, and *this* is the Blue Peter competition entry by 7 year old David Hockney of Clapham that needs to be featured on CBBC. Do NOT mess this up https://t.co/JEz5oREQMC — Adrian Bott (@Cavalorn) May 12, 2021

You think that's good…wait till you get a load of Paddington!! pic.twitter.com/SMRp8NREiL — Notorious N.A.T. (@Helio_Spherical) May 11, 2021

right everyone David Hockney is at home crying his eyes out, what happened to being kind — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 11, 2021

Absolutely loving the mental image of Hockney remembering he said he'd do this about eight minutes before the deadline. https://t.co/4xpsh36vJy — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) May 12, 2021

"I once posed as David Hockney to secure a commission to design some posters for the London Underground. I got my seven year old nephew to design them." pic.twitter.com/A7WaPjdsC4 — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) May 11, 2021

Did he get a Blue Peter badge for it? — Methane Powered Fusilier (@MethanePowered) May 11, 2021

In short, this.

This is so fucking funny I love this https://t.co/1RmkHsGMDI — Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) May 11, 2021

And also this.

Let’s hope the next one makes a bigger splash.

