A truck driver had an unusual solution for keeping this woman’s feet dry and everyone loves it
Here’s an innovative use for the – Google, Google – tail lift (or liftgate, if you prefer) on the back of this truck.
It’s a short story in 19 seconds which has now been watched the thick end of a million times because it’s making everyone’s day better.
These Guys with a big truck and big heart use the lift gate to help a senior get into her car without getting her feet wet
humanity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AwHuloVYr1
— Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) May 11, 2021
And our favourite things people said about it.
The world needs more people like this!
— The Real (idiot) Mike Prior (@Schadendude007) May 11, 2021
A little compassion and kindness go a very long way. 💛 https://t.co/xpZgkcPk3r
— Consuelo Bernardi (@cbernardi) May 11, 2021
It costs nothing to be decent ❤️👊🏼👊🏼
— Ryan Lindley (@ryanlindley) May 11, 2021
READ MORE
This engagement video didn’t go entirely to plan and it’s glorious
Source Twitter @Thund3rB0lt
More from the Poke
‘What’s the most middle-aged thing you said recently?’ – 27 hilariously tell tale signs
David Hockney’s Tube art hasn’t gone down well with everyone – 13 brutal brush-offs