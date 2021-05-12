Videos

A truck driver had an unusual solution for keeping this woman’s feet dry and everyone loves it

John Plunkett. Updated May 12th, 2021

Here’s an innovative use for the – Google, Google – tail lift (or liftgate, if you prefer) on the back of this truck.

It’s a short story in 19 seconds which has now been watched the thick end of a million times because it’s making everyone’s day better.

And our favourite things people said about it.

Source Twitter @Thund3rB0lt

