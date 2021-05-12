A truck driver had an unusual solution for keeping this woman’s feet dry and everyone loves it

Videos

Here’s an innovative use for the – Google, Google – tail lift (or liftgate, if you prefer) on the back of this truck.

It’s a short story in 19 seconds which has now been watched the thick end of a million times because it’s making everyone’s day better.

These Guys with a big truck and big heart use the lift gate to help a senior get into her car without getting her feet wet humanity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AwHuloVYr1 — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) May 11, 2021

And our favourite things people said about it.

The world needs more people like this! — The Real (idiot) Mike Prior (@Schadendude007) May 11, 2021

A little compassion and kindness go a very long way. 💛 https://t.co/xpZgkcPk3r — Consuelo Bernardi (@cbernardi) May 11, 2021

It costs nothing to be decent ❤️👊🏼👊🏼 — Ryan Lindley (@ryanlindley) May 11, 2021

Source Twitter @Thund3rB0lt