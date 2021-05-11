Visitors to ‘Dracula’s castle’ can get vaccinated there – fangs very much for these 9 funny reactions

Weird World

The 14th-century Bran Castle in Romania is said to have inspired Bram Stoker’s description of Castle Dracula, and it’s easy to see why.

The connection attracts a large number of tourists, so – in an effort to encourage more people to be vaccinated – the Romanian government has made the vaccine available to visitors to the site.

It’s really playing up the vampiric connection.

We can confirm that the vaccine still goes into the arm, and not via a double injection into the neck. What a missed opportunity.

Here’s how the BBC reported it.

Dracula's castle in Romania offers tourists Covid vaccine https://t.co/oAUlnHZZGN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 9, 2021

Tweeters got stuck right in with the funny reactions, and we want to say fangs very much to all these favourites.

1.

Finally got my vaccine. Not feeling too bad, but does anyone else hiss when they see a crucifix? https://t.co/PQd9TjYtzO — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 10, 2021

2.

yeah not falling for this one pic.twitter.com/JGD0BSrMXG — nick (@JucheMane) May 9, 2021

3.

4.

Having some severe fomo about not waiting to get vaccinated at Dracula’s castle https://t.co/3RD1OgXcUo — max paine (@PrairieIre) May 9, 2021

5.

ugh, I got my vaccine at a regular place like an idiot https://t.co/oLBqoxZuIu — El infame Sergacabra (@TheeFantomas) May 9, 2021

6.

Nice try Dracula https://t.co/jhDbCrpuxu — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) May 9, 2021

7.

The list of places that have managed to coordinate vaccine rollout faster than Ontario now includes "the lair of the Prince of Darkness" https://t.co/nwvEhlLK1K — Arjun Kaul (@ProbablyArjun) May 9, 2021

8.

if i don't turn into a vampire after getting the vaccine there, what's the point? https://t.co/QZOaptmOgL — . (@Iukespttrscn) May 9, 2021

9.

I trust the vaccine

I just don't trust Dr. Acula https://t.co/qbpJAK9AAC — Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) May 10, 2021

We can very much empathise with @pourmecoffee’s attitude.

Fuck it, I'm getting a third one. "Dracula's castle in Romania offers tourists vaccine" https://t.co/3Mvxhjnjzj pic.twitter.com/Yf3Fgf444m — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) May 10, 2021

from Dracula GIFs via Gfycat

