Visitors to ‘Dracula’s castle’ can get vaccinated there – fangs very much for these 9 funny reactions
The 14th-century Bran Castle in Romania is said to have inspired Bram Stoker’s description of Castle Dracula, and it’s easy to see why.
The connection attracts a large number of tourists, so – in an effort to encourage more people to be vaccinated – the Romanian government has made the vaccine available to visitors to the site.
It’s really playing up the vampiric connection.
We can confirm that the vaccine still goes into the arm, and not via a double injection into the neck. What a missed opportunity.
Here’s how the BBC reported it.
Dracula's castle in Romania offers tourists Covid vaccine https://t.co/oAUlnHZZGN
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 9, 2021
Tweeters got stuck right in with the funny reactions, and we want to say fangs very much to all these favourites.
1.
Finally got my vaccine. Not feeling too bad, but does anyone else hiss when they see a crucifix? https://t.co/PQd9TjYtzO
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 10, 2021
2.
yeah not falling for this one pic.twitter.com/JGD0BSrMXG
— nick (@JucheMane) May 9, 2021
3.
This would make a great Scooby-Doo episode. #Zoinks https://t.co/9e7lWPk19g
— Gerald Butts (@gmbutts) May 10, 2021
4.
Having some severe fomo about not waiting to get vaccinated at Dracula’s castle https://t.co/3RD1OgXcUo
— max paine (@PrairieIre) May 9, 2021
5.
ugh, I got my vaccine at a regular place like an idiot https://t.co/oLBqoxZuIu
— El infame Sergacabra (@TheeFantomas) May 9, 2021
6.
Nice try Dracula https://t.co/jhDbCrpuxu
— Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) May 9, 2021
7.
The list of places that have managed to coordinate vaccine rollout faster than Ontario now includes "the lair of the Prince of Darkness" https://t.co/nwvEhlLK1K
— Arjun Kaul (@ProbablyArjun) May 9, 2021
8.
if i don't turn into a vampire after getting the vaccine there, what's the point? https://t.co/QZOaptmOgL
— . (@Iukespttrscn) May 9, 2021
9.
I trust the vaccine
I just don't trust Dr. Acula https://t.co/qbpJAK9AAC
— Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) May 10, 2021
We can very much empathise with @pourmecoffee’s attitude.
Fuck it, I'm getting a third one.
"Dracula's castle in Romania offers tourists vaccine" https://t.co/3Mvxhjnjzj pic.twitter.com/Yf3Fgf444m
— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) May 10, 2021
READ MORE
More than 100 people complained the BBC was biased in favour of vaccinations – only 4 replies you need
Source BBC News Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
The takedown of this Republican saying people had only themselves to blame went viral because it’s so true
This snake is so well camouflaged people are tearing their hair out trying to spot it