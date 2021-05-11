Weird World

Visitors to ‘Dracula’s castle’ can get vaccinated there – fangs very much for these 9 funny reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 11th, 2021

The 14th-century Bran Castle in Romania is said to have inspired Bram Stoker’s description of Castle Dracula, and it’s easy to see why.

The connection attracts a large number of tourists, so – in an effort to encourage more people to be vaccinated – the Romanian government has made the vaccine available to visitors to the site.

It’s really playing up the vampiric connection.

We can confirm that the vaccine still goes into the arm, and not via a double injection into the neck. What a missed opportunity.

Here’s how the BBC reported it.

Tweeters got stuck right in with the funny reactions, and we want to say fangs very much to all these favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

We can very much empathise with @pourmecoffee’s attitude.

from Dracula GIFs via Gfycat

