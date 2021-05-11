Animals

‘There are two types of dog’ is 18 seconds very well spent

Poke Staff. Updated May 11th, 2021

This 18-second guide to the ‘two types of dog’ is very funny and entirely definitive.

No wonder it went so viral.

And if there was one moment that people liked the best, it was probably this.

Lots more very cute – and very funny – stuff from @buitengebieden_ over here on Twitter.
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_

