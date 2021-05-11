‘There are two types of dog’ is 18 seconds very well spent
This 18-second guide to the ‘two types of dog’ is very funny and entirely definitive.
There are 2 types of dogs.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/RtyNme0rHe
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 10, 2021
No wonder it went so viral.
There's one dog in this vid, and a fighter jet or something.
— Luigi Where'd ThatTweet Go Scardoffi (@Luigi_Scardoffi) May 10, 2021
And if there was one moment that people liked the best, it was probably this.
That's the shot pic.twitter.com/867R5rXiHj
— russell isaacs (@russelli23) May 10, 2021
Lots more very cute – and very funny – stuff from @buitengebieden_ over here on Twitter.
