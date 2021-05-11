Right wing Americans not understanding British politics is today’s weirdest thing

Politics

Today’s Queen’s Speech is expected to unveil proposals to make it compulsory to show photo ID to vote in future general elections.

The Queen’s address in the House of Lords at the State Opening of Parliament will set out the government’s post-pandemic priorities under prime minister, Boris Johnson.

The Queen doesn’t actually write it or have anything to do with what goes in it, obviously, but try telling that to these Americans who tried to use it to shine a light on their own domestic politics, as highlighted by journalist Matt Ford – @mford – over on Twitter.

There’s an weird meme emerging on Conservative Twitter right now that Elizabeth II is somehow owning the libs by endorsing voter ID this month. It’s wrong but in a weird way. pic.twitter.com/MSq4PIvvwy — Matt Ford (@fordm) May 11, 2021

For anyone who was still confused, @mford was here to help.

She isn’t actually taking a personal stance on the issue. Each year she gives a speech outlining the UK govt’s priorities for the year. The UK govt writes the speech, not her. — Matt Ford (@fordm) May 11, 2021

And “so is the Queen racist, libs??” also isn’t the slam dunk these guys seem to think it is. It’s not her policy position. And even if it were, is the assumption here that the libs won’t dare criticize…the British monarchy? — Matt Ford (@fordm) May 11, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Idiot right-wing Americans not understanding how the Queen's Speech works is always enjoyable. https://t.co/eBX2UZFjvY — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) May 11, 2021

I could not be enjoying this epic fail more, especially since I thought “is that first picture of the Queen a waxwork?”, and it is https://t.co/3SbA8dgne2 https://t.co/ryx9A7vCRD — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) May 11, 2021

Notice also the gratuitous Khan-related racism, too https://t.co/YZ4FZUy7QQ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile in rightwing America, confusion reigns over the subtle constitutional developments which separate Elizabeth II from Richard II. https://t.co/DcH18HXMIL — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) May 11, 2021

To conclude …

i love when americans try and understand our politics. https://t.co/VitDqhIsRV — David Chipakupaku 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) May 11, 2021

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised.

Americans in Not Understanding The British Political System shocker! https://t.co/LqYuMRArgi — Kat Stark in lockdown (@rantingkat) May 11, 2021

Source Twitter @mford