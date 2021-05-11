Politics

Right wing Americans not understanding British politics is today’s weirdest thing

John Plunkett. Updated May 11th, 2021

Today’s Queen’s Speech is expected to unveil proposals to make it compulsory to show photo ID to vote in future general elections.

The Queen’s address in the House of Lords at the State Opening of Parliament will set out the government’s post-pandemic priorities under prime minister, Boris Johnson.

The Queen doesn’t actually write it or have anything to do with what goes in it, obviously, but try telling that to these Americans who tried to use it to shine a light on their own domestic politics, as highlighted by journalist Matt Ford – @mford – over on Twitter.

For anyone who was still confused, @mford was here to help.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

To conclude …

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised.

