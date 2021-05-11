The NY Post’s Leonardo DiCaprio headline went down like the Titanic – 11 savage burns

Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Martin Scorsese’s new film, Killers of the Flower Moon – a Western, which is currently in production.

The New York Post shared a photo released to publicise the film.

Maybe we should take a closer look at the ‘unrecognisable’ Mr DiCaprio.

Who is that man? We don’t know. Nobody knows – apart from everyone, that is.

1.

Completely unrecognizable. I can’t tell if Leo is the woman on the left or the one who looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/w54gEHgM4q — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) May 10, 2021

2.

3.

4.

Absolutely. I don't even believe he's in this photo at all. https://t.co/qXCQjnnwgv — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 10, 2021

5.

Ya see, Leonardo DiCaprio usually looks forward and in this movie he is looking upward off to the right, rendering him completely unrecognizable. pic.twitter.com/CncvxAFAzt — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 10, 2021

6.

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in photos from James Cameron film pic.twitter.com/FW2bhg8n6u — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 10, 2021

7.

Me when I realize it's Leonardo DiCaprio in the new Scorsese movie pics pic.twitter.com/GnAr2HLlN6 — Kevin11 (@TheSpirit84) May 10, 2021

8.

Not sure if I'm comfortable with Leonardo DiCaprio playing a Native woman https://t.co/XKZToHkgGA — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) May 10, 2021

9.

Kermit the Frog unrecognizable in The Great Muppet Caper https://t.co/wxMG2xJ7B1 pic.twitter.com/HVd5jC93dE — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) May 11, 2021

10.

11.

Not to brag but I can actually tell that is him https://t.co/2ehMillVoB — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) May 10, 2021

James Felton, best-selling author and very funny tweeter, recognised the type of people behind the New York Times article.

When Superman puts on his glasses do you guys go "Clarke Kent you're not going to fucking believe who was just here" — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 10, 2021

via Gfycat

READ MORE

Leonardo Dicaprio’s unusual way of hiding from the paparazzi inspired some Photoshop gold

Source New York Post Image David Travis on Unsplash