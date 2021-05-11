Moose Allain’s story of tracking down a special tree is a breath of fresh air

Twitter

Moose Allain is a man of many talents. He’s a renowned and original artist, he’s a widely published cartoonist, and he’s one of the funniest people on Twitter.

He also often shares posts that really resonate with people – like the time he talked about Devon words or the unusual things that live in the cutlery drawer.

He even went viral for interviewing his dog.

On Sunday, he shared a thread about a distinctive tree he and his wife, Karen, can see from their window – and their quest to track it down.

It’s a longish thread, but worth every single moment.

He showed us the tree, though it was hard to tell which one he meant at first.

Moose and Karen set off in search of the lone tree, with little more than a vague direction to guide them.

Success!

