The best takedowns of Gwyneth Paltrow for ‘confessing’ to eating bread during lockdown

During the course of the pandemic, there can’t be many people who haven’t had to make some sort of sacrifice – some obviously much greater than others.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared her ‘tragic’ lockdown story and the Guardian US posted some light mockery and invited readers to weigh in on it.

The article explained that not only had the actor and peddlar of ruinously expensive new-age health items sunk so low as to *checks notes* eat carbs, but she’d even downed a quinoa whiskey cocktail or two.

Guardian readers shared their low points, and these stood out.

Of course, Twitter users also had one or two low points to share – and they went dark. Very dark.

Thank Christ the 3 million who fucking died were spared the true trauma of consuming toast https://t.co/0Fc6qByeIF — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 10, 2021

It's a toss up between when I couldn't breathe, had a fever of > 40°C, and was weeping from the awful headaches; and deciding who went on the last available CPAP machine when I was back at work a week later. https://t.co/MoNh6UdmPU — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) May 10, 2021

there are around 400,000 new cases of covid per day in india https://t.co/A87J0q3Vfp — Scaachi (@Scaachi) May 10, 2021

Watching the Republican Party try to violently overthrow American democracy in a white supremacist coup was pretty bad. Oh, I also ate bread. — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) May 10, 2021

I became homeless but sorry about the millionaire eating bread I guess — Laurie Charles (@TheStuffOfMemes) May 10, 2021

Russ Jones was a different kind of brutal.

I broke down and read an article about Gwyneth Paltrow pic.twitter.com/wl7DPH7pZx — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) May 10, 2021

This very wise Guardian comment seemed like a good note on which to end.

Give that person an advice column.

