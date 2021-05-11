Weird World

The best takedowns of Gwyneth Paltrow for ‘confessing’ to eating bread during lockdown

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 11th, 2021

During the course of the pandemic, there can’t be many people who haven’t had to make some sort of sacrifice – some obviously much greater than others.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared her ‘tragic’ lockdown story and the Guardian US posted some light mockery and invited readers to weigh in on it.

The article explained that not only had the actor and peddlar of ruinously expensive new-age health items sunk so low as to *checks notes* eat carbs, but she’d even downed a quinoa whiskey cocktail or two.

from Gwyneth Paltrow GIFs via Gfycat

Guardian readers shared their low points, and these stood out.

Of course, Twitter users also had one or two low points to share – and they went dark. Very dark.

Russ Jones was a different kind of brutal.

This very wise Guardian comment seemed like a good note on which to end.

Give that person an advice column.

READ MORE

People got in a flap over an ‘exploding’ Gwyneth Paltrow vagina candle – the 14 funniest reactions

Source Guardian US Image Mae Mu on Unsplash

More from the Poke