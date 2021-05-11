Donald Trump branded a horse a ‘junky’ and got trampled – 9 odds-on favourite takedowns

Politics

Now that Donald Trump isn’t on Twitter or Facebook, he issues ‘statements from the desk of Donald J Trump’ in the hope that other people will share them and they’ll go viral.

Now ordinarily we wouldn’t bother you with what he has to say (well, not too much) but this one was so off the scale – even his own unusual scale – that it merits repetition.

Here’s what he had to say about the Kentucky Derby-winning horse, Medina Spirit, after it failed a post-race drug test.

It was shared by journalist Aaron Rupar, or @atrupar on Twitter …

Is he … is he aware that Medina Spirit is a horse? pic.twitter.com/K5SImeNgpL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 9, 2021

… and here are our favourite things people said about it.

He's not a stable genius https://t.co/s1svFXFnWJ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 10, 2021

“Just the other day Seabiscuit said to me, ‘Sir, Sir, when you were President, my 401K was up 80,000%, I had all the Hay I could eat, and Horses weren’t on DRUGS! Now everything is RIGGED! Also, you have Very Big Hands.’ Seabiscuit let out a big Neigh and then started crying.” — Twice-Impeached, One-Term Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) May 9, 2021

Does he know it’s spelled “junkie”? https://t.co/Vy3s20kmCe — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 10, 2021

Statement from Medina Spirit: “When it comes to a drug test, I’d go hoof-to-lift with that wheezing gasbag of pharmacological gluttony. At least when I take drugs, it helps me move quickly instead of just talk stupidly.” — — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 9, 2021

The entire Republican Party is a cult around…a man who thinks a horse is a junky because Joe Biden. https://t.co/HZyFtmSbPr — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 9, 2021

What if, hear me out here- but what if junky Medina Spirit ends up on the street in Sedona, Arizona?

What if Caitlyn Jenner’s hangar friend is forced to see the homeless junky horse… what is this world even coming to??

It’s all Joe Biden’s fault.

I know because I saw it on tv. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 9, 2021

Shhhh, don’t tell him! Let him enjoy his stories with his Sunday pudding… https://t.co/dmqh031zFX — Joy-Ann 😷Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 9, 2021

Who else is fighting the problem of horse junkies like the former guy? This is what real leadership looks like. — Ray Oyler (@sweetpup7) May 9, 2021

I know it wasn’t that long ago but sometimes I see quotes from Trump and think “holy shit this guy was actually president.” https://t.co/uBiDCEdv0m — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 9, 2021

Last word to Aaron Rupar.

You gotta stop sharing this man’s words on here bro — (@exavierpope) May 9, 2021

I hardly ever acknowledge his existence these days but I thought the insanity of this statement was worth sharing. I’m aware of the concerns about tweeting for him — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 9, 2021

