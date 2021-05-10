Animals

This snake is so well camouflaged people are tearing their hair out trying to spot it

Poke Staff. Updated May 10th, 2021

Over on Twitter Tim Urban – @waitbutwhy – had a challenge which sounded simple enough. Except, well, have a look for yourself.

Here it is again, just in case this is easier.

We mention it after it caught the attention of @RichardDawkins.

And just a few of the many things people were saying about it, including the solution (but don’t scroll down too soon, right?)

And if, like us, you still can’t see it …

Source Twitter @waitbutwhy

