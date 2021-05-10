This snake is so well camouflaged people are tearing their hair out trying to spot it
Over on Twitter Tim Urban – @waitbutwhy – had a challenge which sounded simple enough. Except, well, have a look for yourself.
Find the snake pic.twitter.com/N4q0MzYrkx
— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) May 7, 2021
Here it is again, just in case this is easier.
We mention it after it caught the attention of @RichardDawkins.
Of all camouflaged animals, this might be the most invisible I’ve ever (eventually) seen. https://t.co/UjNPr85yK4
— Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) May 9, 2021
And just a few of the many things people were saying about it, including the solution (but don’t scroll down too soon, right?)
there had better actually be a snake in this pic
— R. Daneel Olivaw (@LeoDaneel) May 7, 2021
It’s by the leaf
— John Ogden (@John_Ogden) May 7, 2021
A trick: don't search for the snake instead scan the image in a lazy way trying to see what's there. Just settle on a patch and let your visual system process that patch, then move on.
— Kai Wing Chun.HODL 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 ₿ 🙏 (@Kaiwingchun) May 7, 2021
Center frame.
That is some very effective camouflage.
— Simul (@ColeDaigneault) May 7, 2021
Damn looked right at it zoomed in, until I read your comment and went back…
Highly effective
— Sean is Macro (@Seanismacro) May 7, 2021
And if, like us, you still can’t see it …
For those looking for it. pic.twitter.com/i4CmViMp0q
— Muerthogar (@Muerthogar) May 7, 2021
