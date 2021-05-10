This mother duck protecting its babies from a heron had the internet cheering

Animals

This video of a mother duck protecting its babies from this heron had the whole internet cheering.

Everyone loves an underduck, right?

‘Look at the way the duck uses the herons size against it. The heron cant turn around fast enough to get a shot on him. This aint that ducks first rodeo.’

Ljammer4 ‘I’ve begun to hate herons. My workplace overlooks a lake and every spring we see adorable ducklings being picked off by the horrible herons. One time a heron picked up a mother duck and threw her into the reeds so it could get her babies. It was horrifying. ‘I know it’s nature, but it’s still heartbreaking witnessing the parents distress at their babies fate. It’s one of the things I haven’t missed about the office while working from home.’

SoftandSquidgy ‘Don’t fuck with the duck.’

Source Reddit u/UnironicThatcherite