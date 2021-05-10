Life

The takedown of this Republican saying people had only themselves to blame went viral because it’s so true

John Plunkett. Updated May 10th, 2021

It’s still early we know but leading contender for takedown of the week is surely this.

It’s a response to a Republican political hopeful who is fed up, by all accounts, of people complaining about ‘lack of opportunity’

And the six-point comeback went viral on Reddit because it was so well done.

‘Am I so out of touch? No, it’s the children who are wrong,’ said Redditor beerbellybegone who shared it.

That response in full, just in case it’s tricky to read.

1. You have to be extremely lucky to start a successful business for $999.

2. We buy our phones on monthly instalments of $27, and it’s tough to afford that sometimes.

3. For a family of 4, regular-ass groceries cost $100 or more. Healthy food is way more.

4. Folk who can regularly afford $100 for dinner and drinks are not struggling financially. They aren’t the people you think you’re talking to.

5. I can’t speak for everyone, but I can’t remember when I last had the time to watch 3 hours of television. Usually 30 minutes is pushing it.

6. If you can learn a new skill well enough to be useful in 2 hours, you either already knew how to do it, or are a child prodigy. Congratulations.

You idiots are completely delusional about the challenges poor and working class families face in America today.

The post also went viral after it was shared by the always followable Conseratives Getting Owned _ @cons_owned – on Twitter. Here are our favourite responses.

