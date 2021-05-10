The takedown of this Republican saying people had only themselves to blame went viral because it’s so true

Life

It’s still early we know but leading contender for takedown of the week is surely this.

It’s a response to a Republican political hopeful who is fed up, by all accounts, of people complaining about ‘lack of opportunity’

And the six-point comeback went viral on Reddit because it was so well done.

‘Am I so out of touch? No, it’s the children who are wrong,’ said Redditor beerbellybegone who shared it.

That response in full, just in case it’s tricky to read.

1. You have to be extremely lucky to start a successful business for $999. 2. We buy our phones on monthly instalments of $27, and it’s tough to afford that sometimes. 3. For a family of 4, regular-ass groceries cost $100 or more. Healthy food is way more. 4. Folk who can regularly afford $100 for dinner and drinks are not struggling financially. They aren’t the people you think you’re talking to. 5. I can’t speak for everyone, but I can’t remember when I last had the time to watch 3 hours of television. Usually 30 minutes is pushing it. 6. If you can learn a new skill well enough to be useful in 2 hours, you either already knew how to do it, or are a child prodigy. Congratulations. You idiots are completely delusional about the challenges poor and working class families face in America today.

The post also went viral after it was shared by the always followable Conseratives Getting Owned _ @cons_owned – on Twitter. Here are our favourite responses.

What fuckin business can you start for $1k?? Literally even a hot dog stand costs more than that. — Fen-nic Hartley 🔞 (@nichartley) May 9, 2021

I really get sick of rich people whining because poor people own phones and TVs. You need a phone to get (and keep) a job. And fuck anyone who thinks poor people don't deserve a little joy and entertainment in their lives. — Brett got the Astro-Xenomorph vaccine (@BWiSfull) May 9, 2021

what the hell kinda business are you starting for $999? delivering newspapers? — y – Liam 🏒 (35-13-6 CANADA’S TEAM) (@drifty_wifty) May 9, 2021

It took me two hours to learn how to make a basic photoshop cutout and add background and text to it but apparently that’s enough for me to make money off that skill — reeves (@selfhatingatl2) May 9, 2021

Comparing 1940s prices to 2010s costs. — Zachary Wander (@Wander1236) May 9, 2021

Isn't a smartphone like a prerequisite for starting a business nowadays? — Tomato (@ThinkingItSo) May 9, 2021

Honestly social media conservatives only taking 2 hours to learn new skills answers a lot of questions — Jeff (@MrJeffA) May 9, 2021

