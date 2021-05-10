The perfect own of this station which took away its benches has just gone viral all over again

Twitter

Over on Reddit this perfect response to a subway station which took away its benches has just gone viral all over again.

Shared by Redditor Hahhpoo, it begins with a query why this Manhattan subway station has removed its benches and rather escalates from there.

‘At least they are honest …’ SpookyCenATic ‘I suppose honest stupidity is marginally better than dishonest stupidity.’ julioarod

And there was a twist in this particular tale after the benches were subsequently reinstated, reports the New York Post.

The station operator said the tweet about the homeless had been mistakenly sent, but did not apparently offer an alternative explanation for their removal.

READ MORE

Simply 17 funny (and infuriating) fails by employers trying to hire

Source Reddit u/Hahhpoo