Why you should never tell retail workers to smile more – a hilarious parody

Comedian Scott Seiss went viral, earlier this year, when people discovered his amazing sketches about the trials and tribulations of working in retail.

Here are a couple of examples you might have seen before.

When a customer wants more tills open.

When a customer wants to put closing time in jeopardy.

Good news, if you enjoyed those – he’s posted a new one, and it’s already looking like a winner.

You don’t even need to work in retail to relate hard to that one.

TikTok users certainly knew where he was coming from.

Scott also shared his funny sketch on Twitter.

Number 1 hero forever https://t.co/nxAgQBsmcn — Helle MacFearsome (@hellemcfearsome) May 9, 2021

You're already a legend — André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) May 9, 2021

You've literally said everything I've ever thought while I worked retail! 🤣 — Bobby Harper (@B_H_muzikguy) May 9, 2021

We’ll just head back to TikTok for this perfect finish.

