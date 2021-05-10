Why you should never tell retail workers to smile more – a hilarious parody
Comedian Scott Seiss went viral, earlier this year, when people discovered his amazing sketches about the trials and tribulations of working in retail.
Here are a couple of examples you might have seen before.
When a customer wants more tills open.
@scottseiss
##greenscreen ##bgcdrama ##retail ##fyp
When a customer wants to put closing time in jeopardy.
@scottseiss
##greenscreen ##bgcdrama ##retail ##fyp
Good news, if you enjoyed those – he’s posted a new one, and it’s already looking like a winner.
@scottseiss
##greenscreen ##bgcdrama ##retail ##fyp
You don’t even need to work in retail to relate hard to that one.
TikTok users certainly knew where he was coming from.
Scott also shared his funny sketch on Twitter.
Number 1 hero forever https://t.co/nxAgQBsmcn
— Helle MacFearsome (@hellemcfearsome) May 9, 2021
You're already a legend
— André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) May 9, 2021
You've literally said everything I've ever thought while I worked retail! 🤣
— Bobby Harper (@B_H_muzikguy) May 9, 2021
We’ll just head back to TikTok for this perfect finish.
READ MORE
This comedian claps back at entitled IKEA customers in the funniest way
Source Scott Seiss Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
The government is green-lighting ‘friendly intimate contact’ – 17 mixed but funny reactions
Laurence Fox’s catastrophic London mayoral election results got the response you’d expect