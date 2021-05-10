Videos

Why you should never tell retail workers to smile more – a hilarious parody

Poke Staff. Updated May 10th, 2021

Comedian Scott Seiss went viral, earlier this year, when people discovered his amazing sketches about the trials and tribulations of working in retail.

Here are a couple of examples you might have seen before.

When a customer wants more tills open.

@scottseiss

##greenscreen ##bgcdrama ##retail ##fyp

♬ BGC Drama Effect – whozmanzz

When a customer wants to put closing time in jeopardy.

@scottseiss

##greenscreen ##bgcdrama ##retail ##fyp

♬ BGC Drama Effect – whozmanzz

Good news, if you enjoyed those – he’s posted a new one, and it’s already looking like a winner.

@scottseiss

##greenscreen ##bgcdrama ##retail ##fyp

♬ BGC Drama Effect – whozmanzz

You don’t even need to work in retail to relate hard to that one.

TikTok users certainly knew where he was coming from.

Scott also shared his funny sketch on Twitter.

We’ll just head back to TikTok for this perfect finish.

