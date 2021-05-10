The funniest responses to Laurence Fox and Richard Tice opening an anti-woke pub
Laurence Fox has been on Twitter’s radar for quite some time – and not generally in a good way.
I think I’ve misunderstood the ‘dick pic’ thing. I’ve been sending pictures of Laurence Fox…
— Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) May 9, 2021
His defeat in the London mayoral election by YouTuber Niko Omilana – and several other people – brought him some intense mockery.
ELECTION CAMPAIGN BUDGET:
Laurence Fox: £5million
Niko Omilana: Vibes
ELECTION RESULT:
Laurence Fox: 47,000 votes
Niko Omilana: 49,628 votes
WE CANT BE STOPPED pic.twitter.com/QJ4LIecQlq
— NDL Vibeside (@NikoOmilana) May 8, 2021
amazing performance by Laurence Fox to beat the guy with a bin on his head, no shame in finishing behind the *checks notes* YouTuber pledging to reduce the price of Freddo bars
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 9, 2021
For vibes indeed https://t.co/9BcDEn2Diw
— Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) May 8, 2021
The news that his deposit was in peril provided even more joke fodder.
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) May 8, 2021
Guess they’re not the reclaim party after all pic.twitter.com/BaMTE97rb8
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 8, 2021
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 8, 2021
With the mayoral position out the window, casting agents not exactly banging down the door and his singing career yet to set the charts on fire, he might have been worried about his job prospects.
Not for long – Reform UK leader, Richard Tice, had a plan.
Reform UK leader Richard Tice is opening a pub with actor Laurence Fox.
"It will be the home of free speech and right-wing comedy. It'll only be British food, no vaccine passports, no masks".@iromg | @TiceRichard | @LozzaFox pic.twitter.com/glVehaT0IK
— talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) May 7, 2021
This development really tickled people, and these reactions were 🔥.
1.
Sample menu:
Pulled Porkies
Salad of Mixed Leaves Means Salad of Mixed Leaves
Inceleriac roulade
Spittle-roasted Beef
Eton Big Fucking Mess
Humbug with the bill. https://t.co/qdcXd0QGyl
— Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) May 8, 2021
2.
— Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) May 8, 2021
3.
"What's your idea of hell, then?"
"Somewhere that has Lee Hurst and Jim Davidson on the bill with Loser Fox providing the music, nasty Brakes Brothers crap pub food, a high risk of catching a fatal Covid variant, and being surrounded by flags and gammons…oh wait" https://t.co/J3FbYWKJPY
— june lewins (@joonloons) May 8, 2021
4.
I’m very excited about the ‘proper British food’ their pub will serve. So sick of the Kyrgyz cuisine all other pubs insist on. https://t.co/8LhGjPOMjq
— Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) May 8, 2021
5.
Lozza Fox and Richard Tice opening a pub… pic.twitter.com/niSrw8TbAK
— Catherine Kelliher (@kitty_kelliher) May 8, 2021
People had some name ideas for the pub.
6.
Richard Tice and Laurence Fox are pretending they're going to open a pub together.
Can I suggest they call it The Dope & Wanker?
— Paul Carnahan (@pacarnahan) May 8, 2021
7.
Waitrose Wetherspoons https://t.co/10iY8PLVm5
— Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) May 8, 2021
8.
— The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) May 8, 2021
9.
The 'Shit & Bigot'? pic.twitter.com/2UYMHJuONZ
— GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) May 8, 2021
10.
"The Don't Come Inn" https://t.co/FuSa8ONBFN
— Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) May 8, 2021
11.
Looks like the pub Laurence Fox and Richard Tice plan to open is nearly ready for its first customers. pic.twitter.com/6Eo1YxkWwL
— Beaubodor (@beaubodor) May 8, 2021
The very funny Dave – @davemacladd – imagined how Fox’s future election campaign strategy might look.
next time I'll just put a bin on my head pic.twitter.com/EB7ePO4K3A
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 9, 2021
Looks like Dave might have just qualified as the Reclaim Party’s campaign manager.
READ MORE
Nigel Farage was hilariously duped into endorsing a London mayoral candidate
Source Talk Radio Image Screengrab, Screengrab
More from the Poke
Sadiq Khan joined in trolling Laurence Fox and it won everyone’s vote
Why you should never tell retail workers to smile more – a hilarious parody