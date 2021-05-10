The funniest responses to Laurence Fox and Richard Tice opening an anti-woke pub

News

Laurence Fox has been on Twitter’s radar for quite some time – and not generally in a good way.

I think I’ve misunderstood the ‘dick pic’ thing. I’ve been sending pictures of Laurence Fox… — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) May 9, 2021

His defeat in the London mayoral election by YouTuber Niko Omilana – and several other people – brought him some intense mockery.

ELECTION CAMPAIGN BUDGET:

Laurence Fox: £5million

Niko Omilana: Vibes ELECTION RESULT:

Laurence Fox: 47,000 votes

Niko Omilana: 49,628 votes WE CANT BE STOPPED pic.twitter.com/QJ4LIecQlq — NDL Vibeside (@NikoOmilana) May 8, 2021

amazing performance by Laurence Fox to beat the guy with a bin on his head, no shame in finishing behind the *checks notes* YouTuber pledging to reduce the price of Freddo bars — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 9, 2021

For vibes indeed https://t.co/9BcDEn2Diw — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) May 8, 2021

The news that his deposit was in peril provided even more joke fodder.

Guess they’re not the reclaim party after all pic.twitter.com/BaMTE97rb8 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 8, 2021

With the mayoral position out the window, casting agents not exactly banging down the door and his singing career yet to set the charts on fire, he might have been worried about his job prospects.

Not for long – Reform UK leader, Richard Tice, had a plan.

Reform UK leader Richard Tice is opening a pub with actor Laurence Fox. "It will be the home of free speech and right-wing comedy. It'll only be British food, no vaccine passports, no masks".@iromg | @TiceRichard | @LozzaFox pic.twitter.com/glVehaT0IK — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) May 7, 2021

This development really tickled people, and these reactions were 🔥.

Sample menu: Pulled Porkies

Salad of Mixed Leaves Means Salad of Mixed Leaves

Inceleriac roulade

Spittle-roasted Beef

Eton Big Fucking Mess Humbug with the bill. https://t.co/qdcXd0QGyl — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) May 8, 2021

"What's your idea of hell, then?"

"Somewhere that has Lee Hurst and Jim Davidson on the bill with Loser Fox providing the music, nasty Brakes Brothers crap pub food, a high risk of catching a fatal Covid variant, and being surrounded by flags and gammons…oh wait" https://t.co/J3FbYWKJPY — june lewins (@joonloons) May 8, 2021

I’m very excited about the ‘proper British food’ their pub will serve. So sick of the Kyrgyz cuisine all other pubs insist on. https://t.co/8LhGjPOMjq — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) May 8, 2021

Lozza Fox and Richard Tice opening a pub… pic.twitter.com/niSrw8TbAK — Catherine Kelliher (@kitty_kelliher) May 8, 2021

People had some name ideas for the pub.

Richard Tice and Laurence Fox are pretending they're going to open a pub together.

Can I suggest they call it The Dope & Wanker? — Paul Carnahan (@pacarnahan) May 8, 2021

Waitrose Wetherspoons https://t.co/10iY8PLVm5 — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) May 8, 2021

Looks like the pub Laurence Fox and Richard Tice plan to open is nearly ready for its first customers. pic.twitter.com/6Eo1YxkWwL — Beaubodor (@beaubodor) May 8, 2021

The very funny Dave – @davemacladd – imagined how Fox’s future election campaign strategy might look.

next time I'll just put a bin on my head pic.twitter.com/EB7ePO4K3A — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 9, 2021

Looks like Dave might have just qualified as the Reclaim Party’s campaign manager.

