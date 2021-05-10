Simply 12 favourite accidentally funny What3Words combos
The What3words app is a mapping system that divides the surface of the Earth into 3m by 3m squares, and allocates a unique set of three words to each square.
The system is very useful for when you’re meeting friends, ordering food or calling the emergency services, but it’s also handy for finding landmarks.
Here are a few identifiers for places beloved by tourists.
Buckingham Palace – fence.gross.bats
The Statue of Liberty – planet.inches.most
The Eiffel Tower – investor.savings.lance
Naturally, there are so many of these squares in the system – 57 trillion, in fact – that some of them are bound to be funny – sometimes maybe even NSFW.
We’ve collected a few weird and wonderful examples.
1. Vang Municipality, Norway
2. Wapekeka Reserve no 1, Ontario
3. Al Hinakiyah, Saudi Arabia
4. Carrizo Springs, Texas
5. South Pacific Ocean, near the Pitcairn Islands
6. Millard County, Utah
7. Vinogradovsky District, Russia
8. Arctic Ocean, near Griffith Island
9. Mount Coolon, Queensland
10. Kingswood, Bristol
11. Talodi, Sudan
12. Pollock Pines, California
As a bonus – here are a couple more notable locations.
10 Downing Street
Mar-a-Lago
If you want to search where you live for funny combos, you can do that here.
