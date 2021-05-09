Videos

Iggy Pop listening to Sleaford Mods with his dancing cockatoo is as good as it gets

Poke Staff. Updated May 9th, 2021

It’s happened – someone has finally made a video that’s the perfect mix of quirky, cute and cool AF, and it’s Iggy Pop with his (dancing) cockatoo, Biggy Pop*, listening to Sleaford Mods’ song ‘Tweet Tweet Tweet’.

*yes, really

Beat that!

The reactions speak for themselves.

And a little tongue-in-cheek comment.

To sum up …

Source Sleaford Mods

