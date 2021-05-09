Iggy Pop listening to Sleaford Mods with his dancing cockatoo is as good as it gets

Videos

It’s happened – someone has finally made a video that’s the perfect mix of quirky, cute and cool AF, and it’s Iggy Pop with his (dancing) cockatoo, Biggy Pop*, listening to Sleaford Mods’ song ‘Tweet Tweet Tweet’.

*yes, really

Beat that!

The reactions speak for themselves.

Iggy Pop and his parrot listening to @sleafordmods has to be the coolest thing I’ve seen in ages ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TLFVgATomg — Dave Surman (@SurmanDave) May 7, 2021

Forget any award ever handed out for music, Iggy Pop dancing with his bird to something you made is as good as if fucking gets!! — Milleniumdustbin (@Milleniumdustb1) May 7, 2021

It’s only 7am ET but the winner of the Internet today is ….. https://t.co/GYlMtokBPQ — emily bell (@emilybell) May 8, 2021

And a little tongue-in-cheek comment.

Not sure about the Geezer but the Bird ROCKS — David Valcin (@filthymcnasty) May 7, 2021

To sum up …

This is the best https://t.co/nPJlBFetCz — Miranda Sawyer (@msmirandasawyer) May 7, 2021

READ MORE

Classic photos of Iggy Pop improved by making him wear a lovely jumper

Source Sleaford Mods Image Screengrab