Iggy Pop listening to Sleaford Mods with his dancing cockatoo is as good as it gets
It’s happened – someone has finally made a video that’s the perfect mix of quirky, cute and cool AF, and it’s Iggy Pop with his (dancing) cockatoo, Biggy Pop*, listening to Sleaford Mods’ song ‘Tweet Tweet Tweet’.
*yes, really
Don’t be silly about it.
Listen to Sleaford Mods. #biggypop@IggyPop pic.twitter.com/pCTMGmOqgc
— Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) May 7, 2021
Beat that!
The reactions speak for themselves.
Iggy Pop… his bird… https://t.co/uiPMkxVGdo
— Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) May 7, 2021
Iggy Pop and his parrot listening to @sleafordmods has to be the coolest thing I’ve seen in ages ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TLFVgATomg
— Dave Surman (@SurmanDave) May 7, 2021
Iggy Pop’s bird ftw… https://t.co/CLJiB6ZuVA
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 7, 2021
Forget any award ever handed out for music, Iggy Pop dancing with his bird to something you made is as good as if fucking gets!!
— Milleniumdustbin (@Milleniumdustb1) May 7, 2021
It’s only 7am ET but the winner of the Internet today is ….. https://t.co/GYlMtokBPQ
— emily bell (@emilybell) May 8, 2021
And a little tongue-in-cheek comment.
Not sure about the Geezer but the Bird ROCKS
— David Valcin (@filthymcnasty) May 7, 2021
To sum up …
This is the best https://t.co/nPJlBFetCz
— Miranda Sawyer (@msmirandasawyer) May 7, 2021
