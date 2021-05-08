The comeback to this Sainsbury’s ‘Karen’ complaint is A++

Life

This exchange with Sainsbury’s on Twitter went viral on Reddit because it’s simply so good.

It’s a customer – well, they might be a customer – who was upset with their use of the word ‘Karen’ in a tweet about wearing masks in store.

‘Not recent but still funny,’ said Reddior TwinSong who shared it.

Boom.

‘Holy f-ck that’s funny. Buckzer0.’ buckzer0 ‘Highly offensive putting the Buckzer0 at the end … stick it.’ OutOsprey ‘Andy was karen all along.’ Upstairs_Disaster_34

Source Reddit u/TwinSong