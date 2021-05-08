Simply 13 favourite pictures we’ve seen over the last week
It’s that time again when we run down 13 of our favourite pictures that we’ve seen over the last week on Reddit.
1. ‘Doctor protesting. New York City’
2. ‘My husband and cat share a birthday week’
3. ‘Wife and I bought a car, accidentally took a pic with panorama. Guess I’m an alien’
4. ‘When not in use, store your cat at a room temperature in a dry place’
(via u/suhani_Pawar)
5. ‘I got a pic of my bf falling off a floaty and just realized there was a guy falling off a boat at the same time’ (you might have to zoom in for this one …)
6. ‘Who keeps letting the geese in the building??’
7. ‘I would like to share with you all the time I was politely dissed by R.L. Stine. I was in 4th Grade and mailed my book to him to autograph’
8. ‘Googly eyes make everything better’
9. ‘No one cared who I was until I put on the mask’
10. ‘Do I get an A for effort?’
11. ‘Inspired by nature’
12. ‘They are always watching’
13. ‘This cat from my neighborhood always protects his little dog friend and I thought this picture can brighten up someone’s day:)’
(via u/natisan5)
READ MORE
‘What’s the most awkward date you’ve been on?’ – 40 truly cringeworthy encounters
More from the Poke
‘What’s the most awkward date you’ve been on?’ – 40 truly cringeworthy encounters
Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week