Unelected Laurence Fox claimed to be a better politician than Jess Phillips – 5 favourite takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 7th, 2021

At the time of writing, the London mayoral election results have yet to be announced, but it would have to be a turnaround akin to Dude, Where’s My Car? being voted the greatest film of all time for Laurence Fox to win.

His path from ‘that bloke in Lewis’ to ‘failed electoral candidate’ has been beset by obstacles – mostly of his own making.

His campaign launch was from a cringeworthy and very Brexity bus.

There was a lot of excruciating anti-covid-laws stuff.

He criticised the NHS.

And he faced very real competition from his less affluent electoral opponent, Count Binface.

Labour’s Jess Phillips decided to lay her cards on the table – and none of them was membership of the Laurence Fox Fan Club.

Right-wing activist Darren Grimes leapt to Fox’s defence.

And the MP for Birmingham Yardley responded.

Fox’s reply walked the fine line between arrogant and delusional and somehow landed on just plain ridiculous.

It got the very reactions you’d expect.

Jess Phillips’ response was a lot more succinct.

