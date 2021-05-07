Unelected Laurence Fox claimed to be a better politician than Jess Phillips – 5 favourite takedowns

News

At the time of writing, the London mayoral election results have yet to be announced, but it would have to be a turnaround akin to Dude, Where’s My Car? being voted the greatest film of all time for Laurence Fox to win.

His path from ‘that bloke in Lewis’ to ‘failed electoral candidate’ has been beset by obstacles – mostly of his own making.

His campaign launch was from a cringeworthy and very Brexity bus.

Took looking at this picture of Laurence Fox's silly bus about 5 times before I realised that's a picture of Churchill and not King Kong. pic.twitter.com/HtvV2KNol4 — Sarah🌈🧁🐱 (@sarahh_879) March 30, 2021

There was a lot of excruciating anti-covid-laws stuff.

He criticised the NHS.

And he faced very real competition from his less affluent electoral opponent, Count Binface.

ELECTION CAMPAIGN BUDGET:

Laurence Fox: £5million

Count Binface: Zero LATEST POLLING:

Laurence Fox: 1%

Count Binface: 1%#MakeYourVoteCount — Count Binface (@CountBinface) April 21, 2021

Labour’s Jess Phillips decided to lay her cards on the table – and none of them was membership of the Laurence Fox Fan Club.

I believe until now I have resisted ever mentioning him but on eve of poll I'll say this; I once saw Laurence Fox in a play and he was exceptionally crap. All others were great and he stood out like a sore thumb for his dreadful performance.#voteLabour #LabourActorsAreMuchBetter — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) May 5, 2021

Right-wing activist Darren Grimes leapt to Fox’s defence.

Labour MPs like @jessphillips, who attack @LozzaFox on everything but his appeal to many voters who actually quite like their country, on everything but the policy stances he has taken throughout this year, explains why they may well lose seats like Hartlepool for the first time. — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) May 6, 2021

And the MP for Birmingham Yardley responded.

Missed this as been busy working all day but I like my country and its people which is why I didn't want loads of them to die. What a spoilsport. https://t.co/iKDsSJNxhr — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) May 6, 2021

Fox’s reply walked the fine line between arrogant and delusional and somehow landed on just plain ridiculous.

It got the very reactions you’d expect.

😂😂😂 A better politician? By garnering 1% of votes after spending £5million, being sued for calling people paedophiles, drawing crowds almost 1 deep, not understanding the remit of the role you're running for etc. You'll be claiming you're a better musician than Hendrix next — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug💙 (@SkewSmug) May 6, 2021

To be fair @jessphillips acting skills are probably better than yours and she hasn’t even done 5 minutes. — David Weatherhead (@DavidWeatherhe1) May 6, 2021

I'm a better actor than you and I only played a sheep in a nativity when I was 8. — woked-online | Carlito Returno 3.5% (@OnlineWoked) May 6, 2021

Jess Phillips’ response was a lot more succinct.

Bless — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) May 6, 2021

