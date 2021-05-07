The UK went to the polls – these 14+ reactions get our vote

News

The UK held its first widespread vote since the 2019 general election that saw the Conservatives pull off a landslide win.

Do we reckon this is the polling station pic.twitter.com/H8D3puWjJX — Alice A. Procter (@aaprocter) May 6, 2021

It was nicknamed ‘Super Thursday’ because so many polls were taking place – for a large number of councils, mayors, Police and Crime Commissioners, and the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Senedd.

Whoever you vote for, do vote if you can. Democracy is amazing and, believe it or not, not many planets have it. Politicians are your servants, and today's the day you can give them a pat on the back. From either your hand or a cow, depending on whether they're any good. Enjoy! — Count Binface (@CountBinface) May 6, 2021

Samuel West was so determined to exercise his democratic right that he made this Herculean effort.

Mislaid postal vote. Drove 238 miles on wrap from N Yorks to N London, via front door (partner having found postal vote), arriving at polling station at 21.57 to vote in person. And they let me. Yay democracy #LondonMayor2021 #LondonAssembly — Samuel West 💙 (@exitthelemming) May 6, 2021

Due to social distancing rules, very few results could be counted on the night, meaning there would be no big election special on TV – no swingometer, no exit polls, no dramatic update map.

Is there no election coverage on tonight? But I wanted to see nothing happening for at least 4 hours only to go to bed & wake up to find everything is still terrible. What a disappointment. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) May 6, 2021

However, a few counts took place, including in Hartlepool, where a by-election saw Labour lose its long-held seat to the Conservatives.

No declaration in Hartlepool yet but an inflatable Prime Minister has appeared outside the count. Perfectly normal. pic.twitter.com/G0cDzDGoY0 — Richard Moss (@BBCRichardMoss) May 7, 2021

Despite the serious repercussions of the results, people still had a laugh at the occasion – and we gathered some highlights.

