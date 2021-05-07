News

The UK went to the polls – these 14+ reactions get our vote

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 7th, 2021

The UK held its first widespread vote since the 2019 general election that saw the Conservatives pull off a landslide win.

It was nicknamed ‘Super Thursday’ because so many polls were taking place – for a large number of councils, mayors, Police and Crime Commissioners, and the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Senedd.

Samuel West was so determined to exercise his democratic right that he made this Herculean effort.

Due to social distancing rules, very few results could be counted on the night, meaning there would be no big election special on TV – no swingometer, no exit polls, no dramatic update map.

However, a few counts took place, including in Hartlepool, where a by-election saw Labour lose its long-held seat to the Conservatives.

Despite the serious repercussions of the results, people still had a laugh at the occasion – and we gathered some highlights.

