The real, frustrating and very funny problem of trying to buy anything online

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 7th, 2021

Comedian, actor, journalist and voiceover artist, Stevie Martin, is so multitalented it could be really annoying, if she weren’t so utterly likeable – and very funny.

She recently shared this sketch that would have been relatable anyway, but is even more so after more than a year of frequent lockdowns.

Her able co-star, Lola-Rose Maxwell, isn’t on social media – wise, wise woman.

The sketch got the love it so clearly deserves, and we picked a few favourite reactions to share with you.

It’s not the first time Stevie and Lola-Rose have addressed the problems of being online. Here they are, absolutely nailing what it’s like to be confronted by having to prove you aren’t a robot.

You can and should find and follow Stevie on Instagram at 5teviem.

“For anyone self employed trying to get paid at the moment”

Stevie Martin

