The real, frustrating and very funny problem of trying to buy anything online
Comedian, actor, journalist and voiceover artist, Stevie Martin, is so multitalented it could be really annoying, if she weren’t so utterly likeable – and very funny.
She recently shared this sketch that would have been relatable anyway, but is even more so after more than a year of frequent lockdowns.
trying to buy anything online pic.twitter.com/JBNXYyAmqv
— Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) May 4, 2021
Her able co-star, Lola-Rose Maxwell, isn’t on social media – wise, wise woman.
Huge shoutout to Lola-Rose Maxwell (not on social media) who always buys bins online.
— Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) May 4, 2021
The sketch got the love it so clearly deserves, and we picked a few favourite reactions to share with you.
Best Documentary #Oscars2022 https://t.co/nHvHvXsXA0
— Standard Issue 💙 (@StandardIssueUK) May 4, 2021
TV series now. https://t.co/AbPUNDId73
— Kayleigh Llewellyn (@KayDLlew) May 4, 2021
This should be required watching for anyone in any business. https://t.co/EPGfdRmQ8i
— Dr. Leigh George (@LeighGeorge) May 4, 2021
I'm going to send this video as an attachment to every unsubscribe-able email I receive from now on. https://t.co/2z5GqcA1wu
— Gétur Fránsson (@getur) May 4, 2021
It’s not the first time Stevie and Lola-Rose have addressed the problems of being online. Here they are, absolutely nailing what it’s like to be confronted by having to prove you aren’t a robot.
when you need to confirm you're not a robot pic.twitter.com/nueeljlewl
— Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) November 29, 2020
You can and should find and follow Stevie on Instagram at 5teviem.
