Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

We plumbed the depths and scaled the heights of this week’s Twitter to bring you twenty-five absolute belters. If you like them, give your faves a follow. If you don’t – nobody needs to know that stuff. Keep it to yourself.

1.

This is the guy who played Sherlock Holmes, right? pic.twitter.com/9NiDwjpCiy — Severed Sons ❄️ D&D Podcast (@SeveredSonsDnD) May 1, 2021

2.

oh, so ‘eyes are the window to the soul’ you all lap up but ‘nostrils are the garage of the face’ you have a problem with — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 3, 2021

3.

him: is this the first time you’ve swaddled a baby? me: yes but I’ve rolled a lot of joints pic.twitter.com/NKMgTzxDOX — 🇨🇦SueCorvette🇨🇦 (@suecorvette) May 3, 2021

4.

Imagine finding an alien baby in the middle of your cornfield and naming it Clark. — Prime Minister Warren G. Harding (@PopeAwesomeXIII) May 3, 2021

5.

My 4yo said wouldn’t it be funny if she was the queen and I was her servant and we both laughed and then I cried bc that’s my actual real life — MumInBits (@MumInBits) May 5, 2021

6.

Guy who invented the clock: there will be 12 numbers on it Friend: so the day will be divided into 12 segments? Inventor: no, 24 Friend: so will the day start at 1 Inventor: the day will start at the 12, which is at night Friend: Inventor: the 6 means 30 — llama | twitch.tv/llamainatux (@LlamaInaTux) May 5, 2021

7.

Spider-Man’s Spidey-Sense but it’s my dog knowing that someone somewhere in the house is quietly eating cheese. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) May 5, 2021

8.

intermittent fasting? i just slept 7 hours without a snack what more do you want from me? — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) May 5, 2021

9.

I see lots of millennials doing great stuff and think “we’re gonna be okay,” then I remember they absolutely adored the Jonas Brothers — ADHDean (@ADHDeanASL) May 4, 2021

10.

Crikey, how hot is her coffee? pic.twitter.com/xZqOlmufV0 — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) May 5, 2021

11.

12.