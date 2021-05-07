John Bercow owning Robert Jenrick into next week is one for the Burn Awards

Twitter

Former Speaker of the House of Commons and scourge of misbehaving MPs, John Bercow, appeared on BBC’s Question Time – and he was in no mood for pulling punches.

Here’s how he described the government’s completely-unrelated-to-impending-elections decision to send armed naval ships to patrol Jersey, amid rows with the French over fishing licences.

John Bercow on UK sending navy to Jersey "It's an absurd act of gunboat diplomacy. It's a bit of jingoistic sabre-rattling. And if you tell me that the despatch of those ships and the fact of election day are unrelated, I can say only that you will believe anything."#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/IuMqgNZPTn — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) May 6, 2021

But he really hit his stride when he tore a strip off the Secretary of State for Housing, Robert Jenrick, who had tried to paint Bercow’s parliamentary interjections as meddling.

You might want to wear your fire-proof spectacles to watch this burn.

Buckland: "John obviously sat in the chair using every device & opportunity to make it [Brexit] difficult" Bercow: "It's called standing up for the rights of the democratic legislature. I'll introduce you to the concept. A tutorial would be of great advantage to the Gov"#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/vyVNOgJU0A — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) May 6, 2021

We hope he left instructions for where he’d like his ashes to be scattered.

John Bercow isn't taking any shit from Robert Jenrick #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/zHoti0gKQ2 — Rob McDowall FRSA (@robmcd85) May 6, 2021

John Bercow just tore the spine out of Robert Jenrick I saw the light die in his eyes #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/i3DAJ8yoPW — Ed Dan (@decedant99) May 6, 2021

I haven’t watched it for months but seeing John Bercow serve Robert Jenrick’s ass to him is well worth tuning in for #bbcqt — Rebecca (@anxiousleftie) May 6, 2021

The formidable John Bercow — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) May 6, 2021

John Bercow slaps down Jenrick on #bbcqt and the silent shock from Jenrick and Bruce was class pic.twitter.com/lsMN9GNSr2 — jonie1303 #NHSLove💙 #corbynwasright #gtto (@jonie1303) May 6, 2021

To add insult to injury – or possibly just injury to injury – comedian Deborah Frances-White had some harsh words on the covid death toll.

“I look at Australia and I look at New Zealand and I say… it could have been different” Comedian @DeborahFW says while the vaccine rollout has gone “very well” we must “look at everything before” as the death toll in the UK is “disgraceful”. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/cjWvyfcprq — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) May 6, 2021

It may have been a great night for the Tories in Hartlepool, but it was a terrible one in the Question Time studio.

