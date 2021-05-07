A mum left this hilarious ‘who ya gonna call’ list for her daughter so she won’t be disturbed on holiday

Life

A parent went viral after they shared the contact list made by his wife for their daughter while they are on holiday.

It was shared by @korish1975 on TikTok who said: ‘Came home from work to see my wife made our kid who is home from college a list of who to call when we are on vacation.’

We’re presuming there’s a little bit of history of unnecessary bothering because, well, look at it …

And in close-up.

And just a few of the highlights.

“You think you f*cked up, but you aren’t sure if we will care … Theresa” “You know you f*cked up and you need help covering it up … Caroline” “You f*cked up and you’re in jail … Holden” “You f*cked up and you need money to fix it … Derrick” “You miss the dogs … Instagram” “The house is on fire … 911” “You miss us … NOT US” “You need money for any reason … Derrick”

And just four of the many, many things people said about it.

READ MORE

‘Who wants to torment Americans with English place name pronunciations?’ 27 hard to say favourites

Source TikTok @korish1975 H/T Mirror