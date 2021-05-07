A man took 2 years to discover he had a dishwasher and people shared their own shock discoveries

Life

Over on Twitter journalist Tom Hale went wildly viral after he shared his shock discovery – after living in a flat for 2 years – that it turned out he had a dishwasher.

I am in shock. Lived in this flat for 2 years and only just discovered TODAY it has a dishwasher. I thought it was a fake cupboard 🙃🙃🙃 I’ve wasted days of my life washing up🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/uiA0tyb7hZ — Tom Hale🐐 (@tommyhale91) May 5, 2021

There might be some rooms you haven’t found yet. Try pulling at the big wooden things in the walls. — Kevin Mills (@bravenewmalden) May 5, 2021

The fact that at no point did you give it a quick yank speaks volumes about your levels of curiosity. That closed cupboard is none of my business I’ll stick to the open ones thankyouverymuch. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 5, 2021

I’m always having dreams where I discover a previously unknown wing of my house… — charlie higson (@monstroso) May 5, 2021

I’ve been living in my house for 3 years. Always assumed this door was decorative because it wouldn’t pull open. Turns out it slides open! 😳

No more brushing my teeth in the kitchen or shitting in the garden. I have a bathroom! pic.twitter.com/kdRiKLyC45 — i.am.wolf©️ (@TallAsHer) May 6, 2021

I once checked into an appart. hotel to find it only had a bedroom, bathroom and cupboard. Before checking out I looked in cupboard only to find the rest of the suite with kitchen, stocked fridge and lounge with bay windows over looking the sea. — Barrie Fairhurst (@Baz_Fairhurst) May 5, 2021

When I moved in with my now husband, he bought his ‘black and white TV’ which he’d had for 7 years. Within a day I’d changed the contrast and it was no longer black and white…. — Nicole Cozens ( she/her ) (@nicole_cozens) May 5, 2021

Even better, he then remembered changing the contrast to b&w years ago to wind his brother up… — Nicole Cozens ( she/her ) (@nicole_cozens) May 5, 2021

I moved into my house 7 years past in March , only in Feb this year did I discover this above the cooker . I thought it was a air vent for the fan. I got a lot of stick for it 😂😂. pic.twitter.com/ob905tljyK — Marie (@mazbabe) May 5, 2021

I only recently found out about crumb trays on toasters. Years of turning them upside down. — String (@Mighty_BofA) May 5, 2021

This tweet made me curious ive only got a cheap toaster can’t be.. WTF? 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/6hYj2n5HeO — Gary Phillips 💙 (@gazpunch) May 5, 2021

I bought an old house (400yrs oldish) back in 1999. The seller had bought it in 1969 as a 2 bed. In 1971 she had roofers to re-tile. They found a 3rd bedroom that had been shut off and sealed for possibly 100+ years. Builders found the door and staircase after some searching — Monkey Marl (@MonkeyMarl) May 5, 2021

And here’s the herb cupboard I discovered after far too long living here which I thought was a fill-in panel… pic.twitter.com/0AaucRk3E3 — Miss R (@L74JR) May 5, 2021

Just like there are many people who don’t realise that most cars have an arrow on the the fuel gauge display to indicate which side the tank can be filled up from. pic.twitter.com/EPQy0lWtMx — Daily Reality (@Daily_Reality_) May 6, 2021

