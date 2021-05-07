Life

A man took 2 years to discover he had a dishwasher and people shared their own shock discoveries

John Plunkett. Updated May 7th, 2021

Over on Twitter journalist Tom Hale went wildly viral after he shared his shock discovery – after living in a flat for 2 years – that it turned out he had a dishwasher.

And not only did people find it hilarious …

… it was entirely relatable for these people who also had a hilariously belated shock discovery.

Here are our 17 favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

