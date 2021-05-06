News

The UK has sent the Navy to monitor a fishing dispute between France and Jersey – 17 shots across the bow

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 6th, 2021

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, a chest-puffing exercise seems to have broken out between France and the UK, over post-Brexit fishing rules.

The row has resulted in threats to cut the island off from the French electricity grid and a rumoured blockade of the Port of Jersey.

After accusing the French of overreacting, Boris Johnson went full Maggie Thatcher.

Naturally, Twitter’s thoughts turned to the W word – and not to describe the PM.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke