The way this dog ferociously holds onto this ball is a very funny watch

It’s not unusual for a dog to be unwilling to give up a ball after going to all that effort to fetch it in the first place.

But you might never have seen a dog so unwilling to give up its ball as this one.

Just wonderful.

This is Fritz. Respectfully, no you may not have his ball. The last time you took it, you threw it very far. He doesn’t have time for that. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/ML9upjMBjY — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) April 27, 2021

… and prompted lots of comments like these.

HANG ON TO THAT BALL FRITZ U EARNED THAT BALL — darth™ (@darth) April 27, 2021

It’s like he has opposable thumbs! — Adam Rubenfire (@arubenfire) April 27, 2021

no 👏🏻 take 👏🏻 only 👏🏻 throw 👏🏻 — Katie✨ (@Katie_Erickson1) April 27, 2021

"it breaks my heart to say this but NO YOU MAY NOT HAVE IT" pic.twitter.com/5YWilW5oia — Dawn (@DawnWatland) April 27, 2021

