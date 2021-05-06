The way this dog ferociously holds onto this ball is a very funny watch
It’s not unusual for a dog to be unwilling to give up a ball after going to all that effort to fetch it in the first place.
But you might never have seen a dog so unwilling to give up its ball as this one.
@fritzmortimer
His HANDS?! ##fyp ##WorthTheWait ##bestdogever
Just wonderful.
It went viral after it was shared on Twitter by @dog_rates …
This is Fritz. Respectfully, no you may not have his ball. The last time you took it, you threw it very far. He doesn’t have time for that. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/ML9upjMBjY
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) April 27, 2021
… and prompted lots of comments like these.
HANG ON TO THAT BALL FRITZ U EARNED THAT BALL
— darth™ (@darth) April 27, 2021
It’s like he has opposable thumbs!
— Adam Rubenfire (@arubenfire) April 27, 2021
no 👏🏻 take 👏🏻 only 👏🏻 throw 👏🏻
— Katie✨ (@Katie_Erickson1) April 27, 2021
"it breaks my heart to say this but NO YOU MAY NOT HAVE IT" pic.twitter.com/5YWilW5oia
— Dawn (@DawnWatland) April 27, 2021
And you can find lots more of this sort of thing courtesy of @fritzmortimer on TikTok here.
