Simply 13 celebrity takedowns from which there was no coming back

Pics

These 13 takedowns have two things in common. First, they are all about celebrities and second, there’s simply no coming back from any of them.

1. The Olsen twins

The Olsen twins look like one of them knows how you die and the other knows when you die. pic.twitter.com/1yKtpyruyD — Miles JC (@lezjc) February 17, 2019

2. Mark Zuckerberg

(via)

3. Tom Holland

(via)

4. Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan is the human equivalent of an overdraft fee. — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) November 21, 2018

5. Vin Diesel

(via)

6. Prince William

(via)

7. Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo sounds like the name a dog would give if he was pretending to be a man. — Ꮍᴀᴇʟ (@elle91) October 20, 2020

8. Padro Pascal

(via)

9. Adam Driver

(via)

10. Mark Wahlberg

Looks like he about to yell out he needs more pictures of Spider-Man then start singing I want to break free pic.twitter.com/jiDDCwSDYI — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 25, 2020

11. Neil deGrasse Tyson

(via)

12. OJ Simpson

(via)

13. Ellen deGeneres

(via)

And there’s a bunch more of this sort of thing on Someecards here and on Buzzfeed over here.

READ MORE

‘Who wants to torment Americans with English place name pronunciations?’ 27 hard to say favourites