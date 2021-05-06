James Blunt will play the first post-lockdown full house and he got there before everyone else

Celebrity

In things gradually returning to a sort of normal news, James Blunt will be the first performer to play to a post-lockdown full house, reports the BBC.

Singer James Blunt will be the first performer allowed to play a full house since 17 March 2020. https://t.co/KJyc9PZmUL — BBC London (@BBCLondonNews) May 4, 2021

We mention this only because Blunt, who as you might have heard is rather good at this sort of thing, go there on Twitter before everyone else.

The answer is no. You obviously haven’t suffered enough. https://t.co/GaVcD2fucx — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 5, 2021

Boom.

And this person had the temerity to join in (although Blunt wasn’t biting on this one).

Makes sense, most of your fans should be vaccinated surely at their age? — Ben McKirgan (@benkirgy) May 5, 2021

And while we’re here, a few more wining Bluntisms from Twitter over the last month or two.

Err, she was my ex-girlfriend. https://t.co/xMoSV0oqoy — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 20, 2021

Unless they paid me. https://t.co/4voSh2UiT7 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 26, 2021

Slightly regretting following the government’s advice to retrain. pic.twitter.com/i1z0swmCWW — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 26, 2021

I can’t believe you have a friend either. https://t.co/pzsFdyO5eU — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 21, 2021

READ MORE

Simply 27 times James Blunt put a smile on our face on Twitter

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt