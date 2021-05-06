Celebrity

James Blunt will play the first post-lockdown full house and he got there before everyone else

Updated May 6th, 2021

In things gradually returning to a sort of normal news, James Blunt will be the first performer to play to a post-lockdown full house, reports the BBC.

We mention this only because Blunt, who as you might have heard is rather good at this sort of thing, go there on Twitter before everyone else.

Boom.

And this person had the temerity to join in (although Blunt wasn’t biting on this one).

And while we’re here, a few more wining Bluntisms from Twitter over the last month or two.

