James Blunt will play the first post-lockdown full house and he got there before everyone else
In things gradually returning to a sort of normal news, James Blunt will be the first performer to play to a post-lockdown full house, reports the BBC.
Singer James Blunt will be the first performer allowed to play a full house since 17 March 2020. https://t.co/KJyc9PZmUL
— BBC London (@BBCLondonNews) May 4, 2021
We mention this only because Blunt, who as you might have heard is rather good at this sort of thing, go there on Twitter before everyone else.
The answer is no. You obviously haven’t suffered enough. https://t.co/GaVcD2fucx
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 5, 2021
Boom.
And this person had the temerity to join in (although Blunt wasn’t biting on this one).
Makes sense, most of your fans should be vaccinated surely at their age?
— Ben McKirgan (@benkirgy) May 5, 2021
And while we’re here, a few more wining Bluntisms from Twitter over the last month or two.
Err, she was my ex-girlfriend. https://t.co/xMoSV0oqoy
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 20, 2021
Unless they paid me. https://t.co/4voSh2UiT7
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 26, 2021
Slightly regretting following the government’s advice to retrain. pic.twitter.com/i1z0swmCWW
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 26, 2021
I can’t believe you have a friend either. https://t.co/pzsFdyO5eU
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 21, 2021
Hahahahahahahahahaha! No. https://t.co/dZeLFp5aaQ
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 28, 2021
