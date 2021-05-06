A Fox News presenter snapped at a sixth-grader for praising Joe Biden – the best takedowns

Videos

A Fox & Friends host, Brian Kilmeade, lost both his control of the narrative and his temper when a sixth-grader – which means an 11- or 12-year-old – praised President Biden’s handling of the pandemic.

Brian Kilmeade to a 6th grader who said he doubted if Trump could handle reopening well: "Really? That's hard to believe. Because the last president was saying I want every kid back in school." pic.twitter.com/5USXBhAnBU — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 5, 2021

“Yeah, well – my friend said that stuff first, so there!” – to paraphrase. We’re only surprised he didn’t break out the “I’m rubber, you’re glue …” zinger.

We’re happy to report that Kilmeade’s outburst earned him some entertaining takedowns.

1.

“That sixth grader was so mean to me!” https://t.co/fD6EIBa03p — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 5, 2021

2.

Let this be a hearty reminder of just how fuuuuucking embarrassing Fox News is. https://t.co/P6Ecrg9vOQ — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 6, 2021

3.

Brian Kilmeade can barely restrain himself from losing his shit in response to a 6th grader stating the obvious. pic.twitter.com/wc2yUFOu7l — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 5, 2021

4.

The fact that he’d be like this toward a child *who’s correct* is telling. Yuck. https://t.co/bxvv5T0wtp — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) May 5, 2021

5.

did they really bring on a bunch of literal children to argue with lmao https://t.co/VMNSaTGmth — Justin Fields Enjoyer (@lib_crusher) May 5, 2021

6.

Kilmeade is a great example of the idiots who think that a president saying “I want every kid back in school” is the same as actually enacting policies that make it safe for kids to go back to school. https://t.co/0mKR1Dlh3t — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) May 5, 2021

7.

Wow. The Trump reflex is very strong – like when a doctor taps your knee with a rubber hammer and you can’t help but kick. https://t.co/iKDGdP1JJ8 — Dan Rather (@DanRather) May 5, 2021

8.

Brian Kilmeade just tried to fact-check a 6th grader and failed miserably. When will Fox finally remove News from their name?pic.twitter.com/Y077VOEU4f — Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) May 5, 2021

9.

Kids should not be allowed to appear on Fox News. Its anti-intellectual porn on it’s best day but it was pretty fun to see Brian Kilmeade get body-checked by a sixth grader. — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) May 5, 2021

In conclusion –

been thinking lately that the news doesn’t have enough adults trying to totally own small children, thank u for stepping up @kilmeade https://t.co/UzGpRui3d4 — Alex Friedman (@kosherhotdogz) May 5, 2021

But also …here he is hitting a 2-year-old in the face with a basketball, then laughing.

Brian Kilmeade is trending because he was a dick to a 6th grader.

Let me show you when Brian Kilmeade hit a 2 year old in the face with a basketball and made him cry https://t.co/UJOnaKjrjP pic.twitter.com/XM5UPfXiRG — Formerly Known as ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) May 5, 2021

