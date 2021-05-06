This drumming grandma has gone viral because she has mad skills

Videos

TikTok has been taken by storm by a drumming grandma with next-level stick skills.

Calling herself @taylor.dorothea – as well as The Godmother of Drumming – the former drum corps member and current drum tutor has gone viral with a slick demonstration of how to play ‘doubles’.

People were blown away.

The post has had more than 24 million views on TikTok alone, though it has shown up elsewhere, including Twitter.

Dolores on the drums (via ig:taylor.dorothea) pic.twitter.com/wj4nsHGOgR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 28, 2021

Grandma kills it “playing doubles” 🥁🙌🏼🏆🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/vkOm1Vx1eV — Jay Arnold 🎬 (@jadedcreative) May 2, 2021

I’m gonna see if she wants to start a band https://t.co/zFarwcs2ML — LOGAN (@sheffielle) April 28, 2021

Someone named @catsRbetter81 had this to say.

i kept waiting for the screaming guitar riff and death metal scream to come in https://t.co/a3gjxoVh7s — catsRbetter (@catsRbetter81) May 3, 2021

And by a funny coincidence, here’s Dorothea playing Disturbed’s Down With the Sickness. It’s five minutes and 39 seconds of pure metal.

As well as on TikTok, you can find Dorothea on Instagram, here.

