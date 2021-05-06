Videos

This drumming grandma has gone viral because she has mad skills

Poke Staff. Updated May 6th, 2021

TikTok has been taken by storm by a drumming grandma with next-level stick skills.

Calling herself @taylor.dorothea – as well as The Godmother of Drumming – the former drum corps member and current drum tutor has gone viral with a slick demonstration of how to play ‘doubles’.

@taylor.dorothea

##foryoupage ##fyp ##doublestrokeroll ##drummer ##godmotherofdrumming ##practicemakesperfectt

♬ original sound – taylor.dorothea

People were blown away.

The post has had more than 24 million views on TikTok alone, though it has shown up elsewhere, including Twitter.

Someone named @catsRbetter81 had this to say.

And by a funny coincidence, here’s Dorothea playing Disturbed’s Down With the Sickness. It’s five minutes and 39 seconds of pure metal.

via Gfycat

As well as on TikTok, you can find Dorothea on Instagram, here.

READ MORE

This viral clip of an amazing 8-year-old drummer is blowing people’s minds

Source @taylor.dorothea Image Screengrab, Screengrab

More from the Poke