This rescued baby seal’s first swimming lesson wins ‘aww!’ of the day

Nothing to see here, just a rescued baby seal getting its first swimming lesson. The video went viral after it was shared by m33gs over on Reddit.

It’s the first not entirely successful time it puts its nose under the water that does it for us. And it turned out we weren’t alone …

‘The little water sneeze is what got me.’ Hiw-lir-sirith ‘I wanted to hear it so bad.’ barbatex ‘This seal is literally the cutest living thing I have ever seen. Like what?! How is this even possible??’ BigHairyStallion_69 ‘My first thought was, “what the fuck is wrong with that puppy’s legs?!?!” LegitDoog ‘I never knew I wanted to be a baby seal swim instructor.’ Olealicat

And there’s lots more of this sort of thing from the original source here!

Source Reddit u/m33gs