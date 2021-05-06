A dress-up soldier fired a musket at French boats off Jersey – 13 totally on-target responses

News

As you’ll probably know by now it’s getting mildly dramatic around the waters of Jersey after French fishermen staged a six-hour protest in an escalating dispute about post-Brexit fishing rules.

So much so that Boris Johnson felt compelled to send two Royal Navy patrol vessels to the Channel Islands just to keep an eye on things.

But this chap with a penchant for the dressing up box – AKA the Jersey Militia reenactment group – presumably thought that might not be sufficient, by the looks of this ITV News report, so he did this.

A member of the Jersey Militia reenactment group was seen firing on the French boats with a musket from Elizabeth Castle this morning. It’s after the flotilla of French fishermen who blockaded Jersey’s main harbour returned to open water.https://t.co/0nY4Kja6uw pic.twitter.com/rQQ4yPHvxd — ITV News Channel TV (@ITVChannelTV) May 6, 2021

And it prompted no end of comment, as you might imagine. Here are our 13 favourites.

1.

Sink the flotilla and then on to take Brittany 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/jWG7h9n7us — McHaggis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@McHaggis9) May 6, 2021

2.

It’s all fun and games until a 120mm round blasts some weapon wielding weirdo sky high for pointing a weapon at a military vessel. — Big Serge (@AmBigSerge) May 6, 2021

3.

Is the UK real https://t.co/W93eD263xq — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 6, 2021

4.

He’s been there since 1940. He doesn’t know the Germans have gone home. — ⚫️ Brexit Inquisitor #FollowBackProEurope (@Europa_Unitum) May 6, 2021

5.

You gotta love that Normal Island has it's own Even More Normal Island https://t.co/P2pRY6c9qL — Tom Munday (@tommundaycs) May 6, 2021

6.

– Mon capitaine, zere is a sniper on ze city walls firing on us.

– Zut alors! Can you see ‘im?

– Just about – he is ‘eavily and cunningly disguised in a high-vis jacket. — Squinter (@squinteratn) May 6, 2021

Little known fact that hi-vis technology was developed as far back as the 16th century — Christopher (@s_l_christopher) May 6, 2021

7.

Jersey Militant Rerenactment Group? I thought it was the Militant Reenactment Group of Jersey?? — droptheneedlenplay (@joelmahon) May 6, 2021

8.

She’s also turned the weans against us. — Adrian Short (@adrianshort) May 6, 2021

9.

Is that Mark Francois? https://t.co/GGwtRS7e9F — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) May 6, 2021

10.

GIVE ME BACK MY FISH. https://t.co/GztasPfOrF — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) May 6, 2021

11.

I'd like to just remind everyone that Britain and France are desperately in love and locked in a millennia-long torrid romance that may look weird from the outside but both parties understand on the inside. https://t.co/yenlNywGeU — David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) May 6, 2021

12.

🚨🇫🇷 | NEW: French boats leaving in all directions pic.twitter.com/ZKyntp9QHE — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) May 6, 2021

This fella’s single handedly had them off.https://t.co/sxhj85uILe — Tom Benson (@TomBenson_95) May 6, 2021

13.

Cette situation est totalement burlesque. Ca me fait rire alors que le sujet est grave… https://t.co/3X6yg0S5Fr — Benjamin Brillaud (@NotaBeneMovies) May 6, 2021

Elsewhere, this was happening.

And at the Daily Mail, this.

UPDATE: They’ve gone full Dad’s Fucking Army now. pic.twitter.com/b0qsv2aXpw — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) May 6, 2021

