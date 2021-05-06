News

A dress-up soldier fired a musket at French boats off Jersey – 13 totally on-target responses

Poke Staff. Updated May 6th, 2021

As you’ll probably know by now it’s getting mildly dramatic around the waters of Jersey after French fishermen staged a six-hour protest in an escalating dispute about post-Brexit fishing rules.

So much so that Boris Johnson felt compelled to send two Royal Navy patrol vessels to the Channel Islands just to keep an eye on things.

But this chap with a penchant for the dressing up box – AKA the Jersey Militia reenactment group – presumably thought that might not be sufficient, by the looks of this ITV News report, so he did this.

And it prompted no end of comment, as you might imagine. Here are our 13 favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Elsewhere, this was happening.

And at the Daily Mail, this.

READ MORE

The UK has sent the Navy to monitor a fishing dispute between France and Jersey – 17 shots across the bow

Source Twitter @ITVChannelTV

More from the Poke