10 times Randall Munroe’s xkcd comic absolutely smashed it
Cartoonist Randall Munroe is the engineer and all-round genius behind the amazing web comic, xkcd.
Through his bafflingly expressive stick figures, Randall hilariously references everything from pop culture to science, and his cartoon strips are genuinely essential reading.
We’ve collected ten perfect examples of his wit and talent, including some takes on the thorny subject of the pandemic.
1.
Immune Response https://t.co/HnOGAt3Khq pic.twitter.com/YxzPmU8UZS
— Randall Munroe (@xkcd) March 30, 2021
2.
Types of Scientific Paper https://t.co/crpSNv9Er5 pic.twitter.com/ZOJYH6xyhF
— Randall Munroe (@xkcd) April 28, 2021
3.
Vaccine Ordering https://t.co/exwByzWfiK pic.twitter.com/dPwWWCVXmj
— Randall Munroe (@xkcd) February 9, 2021
4.
Post-Vaccine Party https://t.co/LGDmiPpKgH pic.twitter.com/H9DxcdcqcH
— Randall Munroe (@xkcd) March 15, 2021
5.
Appliances https://t.co/Yb6UoTTuyr pic.twitter.com/Ft0qiJeYYw
— Randall Munroe (@xkcd) February 4, 2021
6.
Mars Landing Video https://t.co/IfMstW9oEW pic.twitter.com/sxFH4kfiKz
— Randall Munroe (@xkcd) February 22, 2021
7.
Aviation Firsts https://t.co/4l5lf0VU8y pic.twitter.com/9PHKbK16VL
— Randall Munroe (@xkcd) April 20, 2021
8.
Manage Your Preferences https://t.co/mjBoNiSInb pic.twitter.com/RtBdSCZ1I7
— Randall Munroe (@xkcd) March 4, 2021
9.
Hug Count https://t.co/Vkv8S5bhsx pic.twitter.com/gv0RPSWVM1
— Randall Munroe (@xkcd) February 2, 2021
10.
Mask Opinions https://t.co/dTKI9to4rb pic.twitter.com/xGCVdUv6kZ
— Randall Munroe (@xkcd) March 27, 2021
BONUS: This hits home.
March 2020 https://t.co/r1hWmeb1py pic.twitter.com/G4hPNryYtb
— Randall Munroe (@xkcd) May 6, 2021
Seriously – go and follow him.
Source Randall Munroe Image Randall Munroe, Jon Tyson on Unsplash
