‘Who wants to torment Americans with English place name pronunciations?’ 27 hard to say favourites

As an American living in the UK, Kate Burton is already well aware that a lot of place names over here aren’t pronounced remotely like they are spelled.

And she thought she’d find out just how many – and how difficult – some of these pronunciations are by asking Twitter this.

Who wants to torment some Americans with English place name pronunciations? Give me some ideas. I’ll start with Southwark, London. — Kate Burton (@BeTheMagpie) May 3, 2021

Or my favourite – the two Wymondhams. Spelled the same, pronounced differently. — Kate Burton (@BeTheMagpie) May 3, 2021

I feel I should mention in case this sounds cruel, that I myself am American and have lived in the UK over half a decade. Having made most of the mistakes, I enjoy watching others do it now. — Kate Burton (@BeTheMagpie) May 3, 2021

And the suggestions came rolling in. Here are our favourites.

When the French place name on the sign is the easier one to pronounce — Hubert Lamontagne (@MrMadbrain) May 3, 2021

Loughborough. (Do you know the old joke about the delegates who tried to give instructions to the cab driver? Scots ‘Luffburuff’, Americans ‘Lowborow’, Aussies ‘Lugaburuga’.) — John Appleby (@JohnApplebyLD) May 3, 2021

Can i cheat and go over the border. pic.twitter.com/1ENK2W2EiG — Atheist Experience UK (@AtheistExperie2) May 3, 2021

I’ll raise you:

llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch — Karin (@groovyhair) May 3, 2021

Where I live Wymondham (Wind-um) and various local Norfolk towns such as

Happisburgh (Hays-bruh)

Costessey (Cossey)

Tasburgh (Taysbur)

Reepham (Reffam) — The Hectic Teacher ‍♀️ (@HecticTeacher) May 3, 2021

I’m also in Norfolk, so like this list, but my personal favourite has to be Hautbois, pronounced Hobbis. It’s a tiny place, but deserves a mention. — Helen Ashdown (@ashdown_helen) May 3, 2021

Slaithwaite in Yorkshire. I’m not giving the proper pronunciation because it’s how we weed out spies. — From The Book Nook (@from_nook) May 3, 2021

The English can’t even pronounce simple Scottish place-names like Bearsden, Milngavie, Falkirk and Greenock. — Alvin Ford (@AlvinFord14) May 3, 2021

Not just Americans. Spanish rugby commentators can’t get their heads around the fact that Leicester has 2 syllables but Exeter has 3. — ChrisP (@Wordsmithgetxo) May 3, 2021

My fave is Fingringhoe don’t think it matters if you are English or American my juvenile sense of humour just finds this hilarious!!! pic.twitter.com/dNWYbwcoOu — ❄️LiberalLou 3.5%❄️ (@mrslouiseharris) May 3, 2021

I once heard an American pronounce Wetherby (west Yorkshire) as Wet-herby. — Jo Ingram NHS #RejoinEU #FBPE (@JosephineIngra1) May 3, 2021

